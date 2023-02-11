LIVE: Ireland v France, Six Nations

Afternoon, folks!

You’re very welcome to our live updates from today’s massive Six Nations clash between Ireland and France at the Aviva Stadium.

Gavan Casey with you here, and if you can’t get near a telly or radio, I’ll do my best to keep you up to speed from this end.

The Aviva is buzzing already. The French are here in huge numbers and they’re making themselves known. This should be a cracker.