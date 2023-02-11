LIVE: Ireland v France, Six Nations

50th caps today for James Ryan, Andrew Porter and Dave Kilcoyne.
There was a rumour that Garry Ringrose was a doubt prior to kick-off but Ireland start as named.
Ireland XV v France
- 15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps
- 14. Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 10 caps
- 13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 48 caps
- 12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 10 caps
- 11. James Lowe (Leinster) 16 caps
- 10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 110 caps (c)
- 9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 101 caps
- 1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps
- 2. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 32 caps
- 3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 28 caps
- 4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 37 caps
- 5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps
- 6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 90 caps
- 7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 46 caps
- 8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 24 caps
Replacements:
- 16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 18 caps
- 17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 49 caps
- 18. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 5 caps
- 19. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 69 caps
- 20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 34 caps
- 21. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 8 caps
- 22. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 15 caps
- 23. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 42 caps
France, too, line out as named.
France XV v Ireland
- 15. Thomas Ramos (Toulouse)
- 14. Damian Penaud (Clermont)
- 13. Gael Fickou (Racing 92)
- 12. Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux)
- 11. Ethan Dumortier (Lyon)
- 10. Romain Ntamack (Toulouse)
- 9. Antonie Dupont (Toulouse – captain)
- 1. Cyril Baille (Toulouse)
- 2. Julien Marchand (Toulouse)
- 3. Uini Atonio (La Rochelle)
- 4. Thibaud Flament (Toulouse)
- 5. Paul Willemse (Montpellier)
- 6. Anthony Jelonch (Toulouse)
- 7. Charles Ollivon (Toulon)
- 8. Gregory Aldritt (La Rochelle)
Replacements:
- 16. Gaetan Barlot (Castres)
- 17. Reda Wardi (La Rochelle)
- 18. Sipili Falatea (Bordeaux)
- 19. Romain Taofifenua (Lyon)
- 20. Francois Cros (Toulouse)
- 21. Sekou Macalou (Stade Francais)
- 22. Baptiste Couilloud (Lyon)
- 23. Matheiu Jalibert (Bordeaux)
You’re very welcome to our live updates from today’s massive Six Nations clash between Ireland and France at the Aviva Stadium.
Gavan Casey with you here, and if you can’t get near a telly or radio, I’ll do my best to keep you up to speed from this end.
The Aviva is buzzing already. The French are here in huge numbers and they’re making themselves known. This should be a cracker.
