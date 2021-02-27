2 mins ago

Some stats to chew on with your cuppa.

1: Italy have conceded 13 tries and 91 points in their two games so far.

2: They have not won a Six Nations game since 2015.

3: They have won the wooden spoon 15 times since they entered the competition in 2000.

4: Numbers 9 to 15 are all Leinster players – the first time in 90 years that Ireland’s entire back line has come from the province.

Johnny Sexton with Referee Mathieu Raynal and Luca Bigi of Italy at the coin toss. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO