Ireland take on Italy this afternoon in Rome in round three of this year’s Six Nations.
Some stats to chew on with your cuppa.
1: Italy have conceded 13 tries and 91 points in their two games so far.
2: They have not won a Six Nations game since 2015.
3: They have won the wooden spoon 15 times since they entered the competition in 2000.
4: Numbers 9 to 15 are all Leinster players – the first time in 90 years that Ireland’s entire back line has come from the province.
This is a big day for Robbie Henshaw, the Westmeath man, who wins his 50th cap today.
“I’m just enjoying having a run of games,” Henshaw said. ”The frustration of being fit for the first couple of games in a Six Nations and then having my campaign ending early — that’s kind of hindered me in progressing to that top level of my performance.
“Is this the best I’ve played? I’m not sure. I had some great years when I first came on the scene. But enjoying it is a big thing for me. Always striving to improve. You never have the perfect game, so I’m just trying to keep improving and keep positive.”
The Italian sunshine should help his mood. It was 17 degrees in Rome yesterday as they trained in the Olympic Stadium.
The 42′s rugby correspondent, Murray Kinsella, previewed the game earlier today, concluding. This Italy game usually represents the chance for Ireland to go up a few more gears in attack, particularly with sunshine and warm weather forecast. Anything else and worries about this Ireland set-up will abound.
Italy:
15. Jacopo Trulla
14. Luca Sperandio
13. Juan Ignacio Brex
12. Carlo Canna
11. Monty Ioane
10. Paolo Garbisi
9. Stephen Varney
1. Andrea Lovotti
2. Luca Bigi (captain)
3. Marco Riccioni
4. Marco Lazzaroni
5. David Sisi
6. Sebastian Negri
7. Johan Meyer
8. Michele Lamaro
Replacements:
16. Gianmarco Lucchesi
17. Cherif Traore
18. Giosue Zilocchi
19. Niccolò Cannone
20. Maxime Mbanda
21. Callum Braley
22. Federico Mori
23. Mattia Bellini
Ireland:
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Ronan Kelleher
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Iain Henderson
5. James Ryan
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. Will Connors
8. CJ Stander
Replacements:
16. Rob Herring
17. Cian Healy
18. Andrew Porter
19. Ryan Baird
20. Jack Conan
21. Craig Casey
22. Billy Burns
23. Keith Earls
Referee: Mathieu Raynal [FFR]
Assistant referees: Mike Adamson [SRU] and Craig Evans [WRU]
TMO: Romain Poite [FFR].
Hello and welcome to this afternoon’s liveblog. Already it is a must-win game for Andy Farrell. With two defeats on the spin, the Ireland coach cannot afford a third straight defeat, especially as the Italians are on a 29-game losing streak in this competition with questions about their future continually being raised.
Despite shipping heavy defeats to France and England in their opening two games in this championship, Italy did manage to deliver some decent passages of play on each occasion. Their defending, however, was abysmal.
The same could be said of Ireland’s attack in the opening two rounds – two tries a paltry return for a team who had genuine title aspirations when this tournament began.
It all kicks off in under an hour. So stay with us as we keep you posted on all the pre-game news.
