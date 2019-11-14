Mick McCarthy’s side welcome the All Whites to the Aviva Stadium.
Some happy faces getting ready for the action
A tribute to Shamrock Rovers’ Jack Byrne
It’s been quite the year for Shamrock Rovers star Jack Byrne. #IRLNZL pic.twitter.com/f9dBdDGzRQ— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 14, 2019
New Zealand:
Marinovic, Reid, Cacace, Boxall, Bell, Wood, Singh, McCowatt, Thomas, Roux, Just
TEAM NEWS | Here is your All Whites line-up to take on Republic of Ireland in the first match of Danny Hay's reign, good luck lads!#IRLNZL #AllWhites #NovemberTour pic.twitter.com/ljdyDM1N2o— New Zealand Football (@NZ_Football) November 14, 2019
Ireland:
O’Hara; O’Connor, Long, Clark, Williams; Cullen, Browne, Byrne; Brady, Parrott, Maguire
45-minutes to kick-off!— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 14, 2019
Here is a reminder of tonight's team to play @NZ_Football...#COYBIG #IRLNZL pic.twitter.com/bzErnfNFrG
It’s international friendly time.
Before Ireland take on Denmark in their next Euro 2020 qualifier, Mick McCarthy’s charges welcome New Zealand to the Aviva Stadium.
If you haven’t already heard, 17-year-old sensation Troy Parrott is set to make his first senior international start for Ireland, as is Jack Byrne.
While the team that takes to the field tonight is unlikely to feature against Denmark on Monday night, but it still gives us a chance to see the next generation of Ireland’s top talents.
We’ll have the team line-ups for you in the next few moments as we edge towards the 7.45pm kick-off.
