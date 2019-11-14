This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 14 November, 2019
Some happy faces getting ready for the action 

damien-and-theo-omahony Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

eoghan-mchugh-william-obrien-and-aaron-mckenna Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

It’s international friendly time.

Before Ireland take on Denmark in their next Euro 2020 qualifier, Mick McCarthy’s charges welcome New Zealand to the Aviva Stadium.

If you haven’t already heard, 17-year-old sensation Troy Parrott is set to make his first senior international start for Ireland, as is Jack Byrne.

While the team that takes to the field tonight is unlikely to feature against Denmark on Monday night, but it still gives us a chance to see the next generation of Ireland’s top talents.

We’ll have the team line-ups for you in the next few moments as we edge towards the 7.45pm kick-off.

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

