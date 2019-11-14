27 mins ago

It’s international friendly time.

Before Ireland take on Denmark in their next Euro 2020 qualifier, Mick McCarthy’s charges welcome New Zealand to the Aviva Stadium.

If you haven’t already heard, 17-year-old sensation Troy Parrott is set to make his first senior international start for Ireland, as is Jack Byrne.

While the team that takes to the field tonight is unlikely to feature against Denmark on Monday night, but it still gives us a chance to see the next generation of Ireland’s top talents.

We’ll have the team line-ups for you in the next few moments as we edge towards the 7.45pm kick-off.