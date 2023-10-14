Advertisement
Billy Stickland/INPHO
LIVE: Ireland v New Zealand, Rugby World Cup
Andy Farrell’s men meet the All Blacks for a place in the World Cup semi-finals, with kick-off at 8pm.
49 minutes ago

15 minutes ago 7:33PM

‘You’re not actually the boss of me anymore either, Joe.’

22 minutes ago 7:26PM
Teams

Andy Farrell has said as recently this evening that Mack Hansen is as fit as everybody else and he proceeds as scheduled on Ireland’s right wing.

With James Ryan absent through injury, ‘Big Joe’ McCarthy comes onto the bench from which he’ll surely have some impact in the second half.

Big Joe.

Jimmy O’Brien set for his first World Cup minutes — he, too, could be really important in that he possibly covers wing, outside centre and fullback.

Ireland

  • 15. Hugo Keenan
  • 14. Mack Hansen
  • 13. Garry Ringrose
  • 12. Bundee Aki
  • 11. James Lowe
  • 10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
  • 9. Jamison Gibson-Park
  • 1. Andrew Porter
  • 2. Dan Sheehan
  • 3. Tadhg Furlong
  • 4. Tadhg Beirne
  • 5. Iain Henderson
  • 6. Peter O’Mahony
  • 7. Josh van der Flier
  • 8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

  • 16. Rónan Kelleher
  • 17. Dave Kilcoyne
  • 18. Finlay Bealham
  • 19. Joe McCarthy
  • 20. Jack Conan
  • 21. Conor Murray
  • 22. Jack Crowley
  • 23. Jimmy O’Brien

New Zealand, meanwhile, are without wing Mark Telea who supposedly breached curfew during the week.

Leicester Fainga’anuku onto the left wing in Telea’s place.

New Zealand

  • 15. Beauden Barrett
  • 14. Will Jordan
  • 13. Rieko Ioane
  • 12. Jordie Barrett
  • 11. Leicester Fainga’anuku
  • 10. Richie Mo’unga
  • 9. Aaron Smith
  • 1. Ethan de Groot
  • 2. Codie Taylor
  • 3. Tyrel Lomax
  • 4. Brodie Retallick
  • 5. Scott Barrett
  • 6. Shannon Frizell
  • 7. Sam Cane (captain)
  • 8. Ardie Savea
Replacements:
  • 16. Dane Coles
  • 17. Tamaiti Williams
  • 18. Fletcher Newell
  • 19. Samuel Whitelock
  • 20. Dalton Papali’i
  • 21. Finlay Christie
  • 22. Damian McKenzie
  • 23. Anton Lienert-Brown
37 minutes ago 7:11PM
Good evening!

Hello everyone and welcome! Here we go…

Gavan Casey with you here and I’ll be taking you through Ireland’s World Cup quarter-final with New Zealand, blow by blow, from 8pm.

Seven times Ireland have reached this stage of the competition, and seven times they’ve gone no further. The All Blacks, by contrast, have won seven of their eight quarters…

…but they’ve lost five of their last eight meetings with Ireland.

Really, most of that goes out the window in under an hour’s time. It all comes down to 80 minutes at the Stade de France, Paris.

Have your breathing exercises at the ready!

Dan Sheridan / INPHO

Gavan Casey
