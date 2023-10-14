LIVE: Ireland v New Zealand, Rugby World Cup

Teams

Andy Farrell has said as recently this evening that Mack Hansen is as fit as everybody else and he proceeds as scheduled on Ireland’s right wing.

With James Ryan absent through injury, ‘Big Joe’ McCarthy comes onto the bench from which he’ll surely have some impact in the second half.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Big Joe. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Jimmy O’Brien set for his first World Cup minutes — he, too, could be really important in that he possibly covers wing, outside centre and fullback.

Ireland

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Mack Hansen

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. Iain Henderson

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Joe McCarthy

20. Jack Conan

21. Conor Murray

22. Jack Crowley

23. Jimmy O’Brien

New Zealand, meanwhile, are without wing Mark Telea who supposedly breached curfew during the week.

Leicester Fainga’anuku onto the left wing in Telea’s place.

New Zealand

15. Beauden Barrett

14. Will Jordan

13. Rieko Ioane

12. Jordie Barrett

11. Leicester Fainga’anuku

10. Richie Mo’unga

9. Aaron Smith

1. Ethan de Groot

2. Codie Taylor

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Brodie Retallick

5. Scott Barrett

6. Shannon Frizell

7. Sam Cane (captain)

8. Ardie Savea

Replacements: