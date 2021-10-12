Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 12 October 2021
Advertisement

Liveblog

6,426 Views 3 Comments
Share

9 mins: Republic of Ireland 1-0 Qatar

Ireland engineered another threat at the Qatar goals, as the ball came to Matt Doherty in the box. But the hosts manage to steer the ball out of play.

Kenny’s side are spending a lot of time in the opposition half which is great to see, as Jeff Henrdick tries a piledriver from outside the box but his effort is blocked away.

5 mins: Republic of Ireland 1-0 Qatar

Well it just had to be that man again. Callum Robinson with another peach of a goal to give Ireland an early lead.

Brilliant strike from just outside the box. We’re going to steal this from one of our commenters, but that’s another goal in the bank for our very own CR7.

1 min: Republic of Ireland 0-0 Qatar

Ireland create the first chance of the game from a free-kick. Conor Hourihane lobs the ball into the box where John Egan rises highest but puts too much air under his header.

The teams are out on the pitch and the anthems are being played.

How do you see this one going?


Poll Results:

Ireland win (158)
Draw (31)
Qatar win (21)



Here’s how the Republic of Ireland team will line out:

Caoimhin Kelleher; Matt Doherty, Enda Stevens, Shane Duffy (c), John Egan, Andrew Omobamidele; Jeff Hendrick, Conor Hourihane, Jamie McGrath, Chiedozie Ogbene; Callum Robinson.

Hello and welcome along to what will hopefully be another result in the win column in the Stephen Kenny era.

That 3-0 victory over Azerbaijan was desperately needed to give Kenny and his charges some confidence that they’re heading in the right direction. Tonight’s friendly at the Aviva Stadium is is a great opportunity to keep that run going.

The hosts will be wearing a special blue centenary kit to mark the occasion too, which is the colour that Ireland wore in their first official international in the 1924 Olympics.

We’ll have the team line-ups for you shortly as we gear up for the 7.45pm kick-off.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie