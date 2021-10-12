Stephen Kenny’s side will be hoping to continue their winning form at the Aviva Stadium tonight.
GOAL: Republic of Ireland 2-0 Qatar (Robinson Penalty, 12 mins)
9 mins: Republic of Ireland 1-0 Qatar
Ireland engineered another threat at the Qatar goals, as the ball came to Matt Doherty in the box. But the hosts manage to steer the ball out of play.
Kenny’s side are spending a lot of time in the opposition half which is great to see, as Jeff Henrdick tries a piledriver from outside the box but his effort is blocked away.
5 mins: Republic of Ireland 1-0 Qatar
Well it just had to be that man again. Callum Robinson with another peach of a goal to give Ireland an early lead.
Brilliant strike from just outside the box. We’re going to steal this from one of our commenters, but that’s another goal in the bank for our very own CR7.
GOAL! Republic of Ireland 1-0 Qatar (Robinson, 3 mins)
1 min: Republic of Ireland 0-0 Qatar
Ireland create the first chance of the game from a free-kick. Conor Hourihane lobs the ball into the box where John Egan rises highest but puts too much air under his header.
Kick-off! Republic of Ireland 0-0 Qatar
The teams are out on the pitch and the anthems are being played.
For some pre-match reading, have a look at Gavin Cooney’s preview before what will hopefully be our first home win under Kenny.
Here’s how the Republic of Ireland team will line out:
Caoimhin Kelleher; Matt Doherty, Enda Stevens, Shane Duffy (c), John Egan, Andrew Omobamidele; Jeff Hendrick, Conor Hourihane, Jamie McGrath, Chiedozie Ogbene; Callum Robinson.
STARTING XI | Ireland v Qatar— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 12, 2021
Kelleher & Ogbene handed first starts for Ireland as Hourihane, Stevens & McGrath also come into the starting XI 🇮🇪
Ireland under the lights at the @AVIVAStadium in front of a sell-out crowd, can't wait 😍#COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #IRLQAT pic.twitter.com/i9bL8JaOMk
Hello and welcome along to what will hopefully be another result in the win column in the Stephen Kenny era.
That 3-0 victory over Azerbaijan was desperately needed to give Kenny and his charges some confidence that they’re heading in the right direction. Tonight’s friendly at the Aviva Stadium is is a great opportunity to keep that run going.
The hosts will be wearing a special blue centenary kit to mark the occasion too, which is the colour that Ireland wore in their first official international in the 1924 Olympics.
We’ll have the team line-ups for you shortly as we gear up for the 7.45pm kick-off.
