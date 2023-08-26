Player ratings as sloppy Ireland survive Samoan scare in Bayonne

Backs

Jimmy O’Brien — 6:

Recovered from an early siting-down by Samoan right wing Ed Fidow to open the scoring. Struggled in the air, as most would have in the conditions. Above all else, played hard — as was evidenced in the collision which resulted in his withdrawal with a shoulder issue. Fingers crossed for him.

Mack Hansen — 6:

Made the correct, unselfish call to feed O’Brien for the opening score. Ireland rarely strung enough together to involve him further. So underrated defensively.

Robbie Henshaw — 5:

Seemed to be trying to walk off a lower-leg injury and was uncharacteristically quiet, making just four carries. Conceded two turnovers and slipped off a couple of tackles.

Stuart McCloskey — 5:

Could have done better with the pass which led to Paia’aua’s breakaway try. Made 12 carries for just 19 metres. Has had — and will still have — better games for Ireland; tomorrow will reveal whether or not the next one will come at the World Cup.

Jacob Stockdale — 6:

A short-notice introduction who grew into proceedings in the second half and was instrumental in Murray’s crucial try.

Jack Crowley — 7:

His kicking out of hand is an underrated element of his game and the crossfield kick to Hansen for O’Brien’s opening try was exquisite. One of the few players who enjoyed his first half. Faded slightly even before he was shifted to fullback and, like Ross Byrne last week, had a poor day off the tee.

Conor Murray — 8:

Kept his head when others were lost. Extremely tidy with the ball considering the conditions. Identified the opportunity down the blind for his own score, which dragged Ireland back into the game at a crucial juncture. Remains one of the best defenders for his position in the world game.

Forwards

Cian Healy — 6:

His World Cup looks to be in serious jeopardy after he was withdrawn with a significant-looking calf injury in the first half. Absolutely sickening for Healy, who had been going well to that point.

Tom Stewart — 5:

A couple of early errors, including a silly penalty on the Samoan 5′ for giving Wayne Barnes lip despite a warning moments beforehand. Ireland lost five of their 11 lineouts while he was on the field — not all of which were his fault, of course, but a couple of which he would have wanted back. Still a class player who’ll get another crack at it soon.

Finlay Bealham — 6:

Just rarely lets Ireland down.

Iain Henderson (captain) — 5:

Just a bit off-colour and didn’t make a significant impact on the game.

Tadhg Beirne — 5:

See above.

Ryan Baird — 8:

One of the few Ireland players who emerged from the first half with credit, and he was better again in the second, Particularly monstrous defensively.

Josh van der Flier — 6:

Led the team in tackles, second in carries, and showed some nice touches.

Caelan Doris — 7:

Emerging as one of Ireland’s biggest jackal threats. Made a couple of huge carries to lead the team in metres gained.

Replacements:

Rob Herring (Stewart 51′) — 8:

A seriously influential half an hour. Lineout and scrum steadied significantly upon his introduction early in the second half. Started and finished the set-piece try which ultimately determined the result.

Jeremy Loughman (Healy 21′) — 5:

Ireland lost control of the scrum as soon as Healy went off.

Tom O’Toole (Bealham 62′) — 6:

Becoming an excellent bench option.

James Ryan (Henderson 60′) — 7:

Brave call to challenge the Samoan lineout on Ireland’s 5′, and a game-saving steal to boot.

Peter O’Mahony (Baird 60′) — 6:

Some nice touches and, almost paradoxically, was a calming presence alongside Herring and Ryan.

Craig Casey Murray 71′) — n/a

Ross Byrne (O’Brien 53′) — 6:

A couple of nice kicks from hand but didn’t get too many opportunities to flourish in a forward-oriented second half.