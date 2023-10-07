LIVE: Ireland v Scotland, Rugby World Cup

19′ – IRL 5-0 SCO: Play stopped here with a Scotland scrum pending. Jamie Ritchie, though, will not play a part in it.
The Scotland captain has gone off holding his ribs. That’s a sickener for him.
Blair Kinghorn hasn’t come back yet either, by the way.
18′ – IRL 5-0 SCO: Hugo Keenan fields a booming clearing kick by Scotland and very nearly slips into touch. Scottish fans felt his boot clipped the line — and they might have a point, to be honest.
Lowe, meanwhile, returns the kick with interest.
Scotland lineout on their own 22′. They win it… and Ireland bully them off their own ball! Huge by Beirne!!!
Massive carry by Aki and here come Ireland! Sexton puts O’Mahony through a hole and OH! SO CLOSE! O’Mahony offloads to Hansen but he knocks the ball on under immense pressure with the line gaping!
16′ – IRL 5-0 SCO: Nice attacking shape by Ireland and they move it towards the Scottish 22′ but Beirne eventually overruns a pass and spills it in contact, Grant Gilchrist with the hit.
Scotland scrum, now, outside their own 22′.
15′ – IRL 5-0 SCO: Ireland win a penalty at the scrum!
Sexton boots them back into the Scottish half after an absorbing defensive effort.
14′ – IRL 5-0 SCO: Unreal defensive set by Ireland! Scotland built 18 or 19 phases but Ireland ultimately drive them back towards the 22′.
Eventually, Doris forces a spillage from Scotland in contact. Ireland get the scrum inside their own 22′.
Big early moment, there!
10′ – IRL 5-0 SCO: Scotland win it at the tail. Excellent maul defence by Ireland.
The Scots go wide right and Hugo Keenan makes a brilliant tackle on Darcy Graham!
Scotland win another penalty, though, as James Lowe slips off his feet at the breakdown.
Scotland lineout on the Irish 5′.
9′ – IRL 5-0 SCO: Scotland win a penalty on the scrum, Pierre Schoeman against Tadhg Furlong who was a bit unlucky as he lost his footing.
Russell takes the Scots up to the 22′.
Lineout time: O’Mahony nearly steals it! But it bobbles out into touch, a yard or two closer to the Ireland line. A lineout concern for the Scots early but a net positive with a second chance.
8′ – IRL 5-0 SCO: Blair Kinghorn off for a HIA.
Ireland’s first lineout was a good one — but they spill the ball forward on second phase. Scottish scrum on the Irish 10′.
6′ – IRL 5-0 SCO: Penalty Ireland! Brilliant work at the breakdown and Caelan Doris in with the jackal.
The Scots again were lively, eventually switching the line of attack and putting Van der Merwe down the blind — but Doris yoinks it on his own 5′.
5′ – IRL 5-0 SCO: Scotland’s response is a good one: a tidy, flowing attack with Finn Russell at the heart of it. They win a pen advantage near halfway and eventually Ireland counter-ruck them off their own ball — but it’s back for the pen.
Russell goes for the corner and takes the Scots up to precipice of the Irish 5′.
Big chance for Scotland, now.
2′ – IRL 5-0 SCO: OHHHHHH WHAT A START! AND WHAT A SCORE FOR IRELAND!
It’s James Lowe who dots down to cap a dream opening minute for Andy Farrell’s side, but it was a wonderful team score.
Garry Ringrose dummied and scythed through the Scottish defence into their 22. He popped it to Hansen, and Hansen put Lowe over for a simple score in the left-hand corner.
Beautiful rugby!
Sexton’s conversion from the left-hand touchline is off the mark, but Ireland lead!
1′ – IRL 0-0 SCO: Johnny Sexton gets us underway in Paris.
Your man in the middle, by the way, is Nick Berry of Australia.
Here we go!
Ireland’s Call under way at the Stade de France.
The stadium is 90% green. Insane turnout by the Irish supporters once more.
A reminder of how both sides will line out tonight.
One hundred up for Peter O’Mahony, while the Scots switch things up at scrum-half with Ali Price coming in.
Gregor Townsend has also opted for a 6-2 split on his bench after Ireland pulled away from Scotland in the second half of their Six Nations clash in Edinburgh.
How are you feeling, Ireland fans?
Hello everyone and welcome to The 42′s live updates from Ireland’s final Rugby World Cup pool game against Scotland.
Well, here we go…
Gavan Casey with you here and I’ll be taking you through the game, blow by blow, in the event that you can’t make it to a telly this evening.
For Scotland, the task is tall but not necessarily insurmountable: they must beat the world’s top-ranked team by eight points to reach the quarter-finals. They haven’t beaten Ireland by that kind of margin in 22 years.
Ireland’s aim will be more straightforward: win the game and book a last-eight clash with the All Blacks next weekend.
Of course, there are a few other eventualities which would see Ireland go through as well, but let’s cross those particular bridges only if we come to them (mostly because I don’t have the brain capacity to run through them properly here).