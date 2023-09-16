Player ratings as Ireland step things up a notch against Tonga

- Hugo Keenan — 7: Recovered well from a couple of ‘shaky’ — only by his exceptional standards — early moments; got revenge on Charles Piutau who sent him for chips with a step. Nice hands for Hansen’s try and shipped some huge hits. Seems increasingly likely that he doesn’t feel pain.
- Mack Hansen — 8: His wonderful, slaloming finish in the first half was the score for which this game will be remembered alongside his captain’s slice of history. Produced a 50-22 to boot. Ireland didn’t require his effervescence to the same extent after the interval.
- Garry Ringrose — 7: Instrumental to Sexton’s landmark try, one of two assists. A fraction away from an opportunistic score of his own.
- Bundee Aki — 9: A player in the form of his life. Aki felt he was slightly underweight at the last World Cup but he seems to be in the optimal physical condition to make a serious dent in this tournament. Two tries, 10 defenders beaten and 80 metres gained off a team-leading 19 carries (Tadhg Beirne was next with 11 carries).
- James Lowe — 7: Quiet — and yet still effective in the rare moments in which Ireland utilised him. Grew into proceedings after touching down from close range.
- Johnny Sexton — 8: Set the wheels in motion for Beirne’s opening try with a perfect reverse pass to Doris. Then came the skipper’s own record-breaking moment under the sticks. Ready to go at the ‘Boks.
- Conor Murray — 8: Fitting that he was so instrumental to Sexton’s try. Has become, weirdly, one of Ireland’s most underrated players. Kept things ticking over fairly sharply despite immense pressure over the ball from Tonga.
- Andrew Porter — 8: Unfortunate to have a try chalked off but scrummaged well and was one of Ireland’s primary threats to Tongan ball on the ground, making one of Ireland’s only two jackal turnovers.
- Rónan Kelleher — 8: Produced a 40-minute reminder of his general brilliance in the hooker position. Threw almost perfectly into Ireland’s vastly improved lineout, took names in the tackle, and got solid purchase out of his seven carries.
- Tadhg Furlong — 7: Went for longer than Ireland would have hoped due to Finlay Bealham’s head injury — but went generally well, at the same time.
- Tadhg Beirne — 9: There was a touch of the Scarlets’ iteration of Beirne about this performance, such was his all-round footballing excellence throughout. Made 11 carries — second to Aki — and a team-high 11 tackles. Stole two lineouts at junctures of Tongan ascendancy. Deserved his try.
- James Ryan — 7: Colossal on Ireland’s ball in the lineout. Otherwise, slightly quieter than some of his recent outings for Ireland — which is no bad thing given the work he’s going to have to put in next weekend.
- Peter O’Mahony — 7: Seemed miffed at the obstruction penalty that led to Tonga’s first points and his yellow card on half-time — while justified — was definitely unlucky as O’Mahony appeared to misidentify a ruck as a maul. Like Ryan, huge in the Irish lineout and maul across 80 minutes, offering glimpses of his deft handling ability too.
- Josh van der Flier — 7: Made good headway with ball in hand and was quick to gobble up a couple of loose balls, especially early.
- Caelan Doris — 8: Blew a hole through the Tongan defence to set up Beirne’s opener and later dotted down himself. Inhabitants of Nantes are warned to expect aftershocks from his seven tackles.
Replacements:
- Rob Herring (Kelleher 41′) — 7: Got his trademark try off the bench and, as always, offered peace of mind as to Ireland’s depth at hooker.
- David Kilcoyne (Porter 41′) — 6: Made himself known to the Tongans on either side of the ball.
- Finlay Bealham (Furlong 41′) — n/a: Didn’t get a chance to get into the game after being withdrawn following a HIA. Ireland need Bealham and will hope for a positive update this week.
- Iain Henderson (Ryan 50′) — 6: TPicked up where Ryan left off tidily enough.
- Ryan Baird (Doris 52′) — 6: A quietish cameo in the loose but did well at lineout time, assisting Beirne with one steal.
- Craig Casey (Murray 55′) — 7: Generally made good decisions and sent both Lowe and Aki over for fall-over scores on the Tongan line.
- Ross Byrne (Sexton 41′) — 7: Kicked extremely well from both boot and tee and bagged an assist in a tidy cameo.
- Robbie Henshaw (Ringrose 50′) — 6: Didn’t quite get motoring at 13, mainly because the man inside him — Aki — was on the rampage.
