Katie McCabe leading Ireland out against Wales in 2022. Martin Seras Lima/INPHO
Ireland women to face Wales in first home game of 2024

It will be the second fixture of the upcoming international window for Eileen Gleeson’s side, with an away friendly due to be confirmed.
48 minutes ago

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland women’s team will host Was at Tallaght Stadium in their first home game of 2024.

The friendly will kick off at 7:30pm on Tuesday, 27, February, and it will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2.

The visit of Wales will make for Eileen Gleeson’s side’s second game in the upcoming international window, with an as-of-yet unconfirmed away friendly due to precede it.

It will mark the 17th meeting between Ireland and Wales, who last met at the Pinatar Cup in February 2022 when Denise O’Sullivan’s goal was the difference between the two sides.

The draw for Euro 2025 qualifying will take place the week after the Wales friendly, on Tuesday 5 March. Those fixtures will begin in April.

Tickets will for the Welsh friendly will go on general sale from 10am on Friday, 26 February via Ticketmaster.

Gavan Casey
