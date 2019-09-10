This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
TEAM NEWS: Mick McCarthy has decided to ring the changes for tonight’s friendly. He makes 10 changes from the 1-1 draw against Switzerland, with Conor Hourihane the only player to remain in the starting XI.

As expected, he is shifted to an experimental role at left-back. Kevin Long and captain John Egan are in the middle of defence, while Cyrus Christie comes back into the side at right full.

It’s a midfield of Josh Cullen, Alan Browne, Alan Judge, with a front three comprised of Callum O’Dowda, Scott Hogan and Ronan Curtis. Very much an experimental side, with a number of fridge and impact players getting their chance to us what they’re made of.

Ireland: Mark Travers; Cyrus Christie, Kevin Long, John Egan, Conor Hourihane; Josh Cullen, Alan Browne, Alan Judge; Callum O’Dowda, Scott Hogan, Ronan Curtis

Let’s get started with the team news…

Hello everyone, are we well? You’re very welcome along to our coverage of this evening’s international friendly between Ireland and Bulgaria.

After the maddening, wonderful highs of a last-gasp result with Switzerland (we’re definitely counting it as a 1-1 win) we must be brought back down to earth with a standard, run-of-the-mill friendly. Such is life.

We’re well accustomed to dull affairs with Oman, Northern Ireland and the likes, but fingers crossed tonight’s game offers us plenty of talking points and excitement.

There is genuinely some scope for intrigue, especially in terms of selection. John Egan will captain Ireland for the first time tonight, making just his third senior international appearance.

He could potentially give Mick McCarthy some pause for thought battling Richard Keogh for a starting position against Georgia next month, while there will also be the headache of who we’re going to crowbar in at left-back too.

a-view-of-the-aviva-stadium-ahead-of-the-game Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Enda Steven’s yellow card against the Swiss means he will miss our next qualifier in Tbilisi. Conor Hourihane will start at full-back tonight, but there is also the possibility of James McClean or Matt Doherty plugging the gap.

It will be fascinating to see how Hourihane gets on tonight, as well as James Collins, who could earn his very first senior appearance against Bulgaria. The Tipperary striker bagged an impressive 25 goals for Luton last season and lead the line up top at the Aviva.

J Jack Byrne and Kieran O’Hara could also get minutes at some stage. With Bulgaria falling further and further down the FIFA World Rankings from a peak of reaching the World Cup semi-finals in 1994, there is loads of scope for a 1-0 or maybe even a 2-0 Irish win (if we’re in the mood for goals).

Georgia’s 0-0 stalemate against Denmark on Sunday injected even more optimism into Ireland’s bid to reach Euro 2020. The Boys in Green will be hoping to keep those positive vides going tonight in front of a home crowd, with all preparations building towards October’s crucial qualifier in Tbilisi.

Stick with us, kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is coming up in an hour’s time at 7.45pm.

