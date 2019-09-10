6 mins ago

Hello everyone, are we well? You’re very welcome along to our coverage of this evening’s international friendly between Ireland and Bulgaria.

After the maddening, wonderful highs of a last-gasp result with Switzerland (we’re definitely counting it as a 1-1 win) we must be brought back down to earth with a standard, run-of-the-mill friendly. Such is life.

We’re well accustomed to dull affairs with Oman, Northern Ireland and the likes, but fingers crossed tonight’s game offers us plenty of talking points and excitement.

There is genuinely some scope for intrigue, especially in terms of selection. John Egan will captain Ireland for the first time tonight, making just his third senior international appearance.

He could potentially give Mick McCarthy some pause for thought battling Richard Keogh for a starting position against Georgia next month, while there will also be the headache of who we’re going to crowbar in at left-back too.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Enda Steven’s yellow card against the Swiss means he will miss our next qualifier in Tbilisi. Conor Hourihane will start at full-back tonight, but there is also the possibility of James McClean or Matt Doherty plugging the gap.

It will be fascinating to see how Hourihane gets on tonight, as well as James Collins, who could earn his very first senior appearance against Bulgaria. The Tipperary striker bagged an impressive 25 goals for Luton last season and lead the line up top at the Aviva.

J Jack Byrne and Kieran O’Hara could also get minutes at some stage. With Bulgaria falling further and further down the FIFA World Rankings from a peak of reaching the World Cup semi-finals in 1994, there is loads of scope for a 1-0 or maybe even a 2-0 Irish win (if we’re in the mood for goals).

Georgia’s 0-0 stalemate against Denmark on Sunday injected even more optimism into Ireland’s bid to reach Euro 2020. The Boys in Green will be hoping to keep those positive vides going tonight in front of a home crowd, with all preparations building towards October’s crucial qualifier in Tbilisi.

Stick with us, kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is coming up in an hour’s time at 7.45pm.