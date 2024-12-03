Heartbreak for Ireland as Wales beat them to historic Euro 2025 qualification

Republic of Ireland 1

Wales 2

Wales win 3-1 on aggregate

WALES BROKE IRISH hearts to win tonight’s decisive Euro 2025 play-off final at the Aviva Stadium and qualify for their first major tournament.

A Hannah Cain penalty — after a VAR decision — and another goal from Carrie Jones sent the Dragons into dreamland and denied Ireland of historic Euros qualification.

Anna Patten responded for Ireland, who pushed for an equaliser late on, but it ended in agony in front of 25,832 fans at Lansdowne Road.

Republic of Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Anna Patten, Niamh Fahey (Megan Campbell 72), Caitlin Hayes; Heather Payne (Izzy Atkinson 84), Ruesha Littlejohn (Megan Connolly 72), Denise O’Sullivan, Jessie Stapleton, Katie McCabe; Julie Ann Russell (Leanne Kiernan 72), Kyra Carusa (Abbie Larkin 84).

Wales: Olivia Clark; Gemma Evans, Hayley Ladd, Rhiannon Roberts; Lily Woodham (Ceri Holland 72), Angharad James, Alice Griffiths (Ella Powell 82), Josephine Green; Jess Fishlock (Carrie Jones 63), Hannah Cain (Ffion Morgan 63), Rachel Rowe.

Referee: Marta Huerta De Aza (Spain).