Saturday 10 April 2021
'We were raring to go' - Ireland set sights on France after dominant win over Wales

Adam Griggs’ side blew Wales away with a blistering first-half display.

By Ciarán Kennedy Saturday 10 Apr 2021, 9:04 PM
Hannah Tyrrell breaks free against Wales.
Image: Robbie Stephenson/INPHO
Image: Robbie Stephenson/INPHO

HANNAH TYRRELL SAID Ireland felt like they had put a long six months behind them with their impressive 45-0 defeat of Wales in Cardiff today.

Despite some concerns Ireland might be a little match rusty given the six-month gap since their last competitive outing, Adam Griggs’ side blew Wales away with a blistering first-half display, wrapping up the bonus point before half-time with a dominant performance full of attacking intent. 

Ireland fell off the pace in an error-ridden second half but scored two late tries to put further gloss on the scoreboard ahead of next weekend’s highly-anticipated meeting with France in Donnybrook.

And out-half Tyrrell, who kicked five conversions and scored a last-minute try, said the win more than made up for her postponed wedding, which was pushed back due to Covid regulations.

“I was supposed to get married (on Friday), but unfortunately Covid put an end to that and we pushed it out a little bit, but I’m out here doing what I love with my teammates. What else could I ask for?,” Tyrrell told RTÉ.

“We waited a long time to play this game, it’s been a long six months for us, working hard, so it’s nice to reap the rewards and get a few points on the board. 

“We were raring to go to be honest, it was a long wait to play, and I think we thankfully got the nerves out in the first few minutes. Happy out.”

Captain Ciara Griffin said Ireland will now head into next Saturday’s meeting with France – who thumped Wales 53-0 last weekend – full of confidence.

“Completely. We saw there, we got three new caps, extra depth in the squad, really good phases put together, we can’t wait for the French,” Griffin said.

“It was a good team performance there, we came out here wanting to win and get points, and to put that many tries and that many phases together, that’s a positive for us. So we’re happy with that.

“You want to play Test rugby, you want to play in the green jersey, so we’ll relish every chance we get.”

Griffin also praised the role of 19-year-old superstar Beibhinn Parsons, who continued her phenomenal rise with a brace of first-half tries, including a wonderful solo effort.

“Beibhinn’s brilliant. She’s an old head on young shoulders. A very good attitude and she works hard, you can see that.”

