This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 5 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Big guns set to return as Schmidt plays strong hand for visit of Wales

Johnny Sexton, Robbie Henshaw and Keith Earls are all set to start.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 5 Sep 2019, 9:30 AM
28 minutes ago 1,752 Views 14 Comments
https://the42.ie/4796329

JOE SCHMIDT IS set to field a very strong Ireland team for Saturday’s final World Cup warm-up clash with Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin [KO 2pm], with Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton guiding the side from the halfbacks.

Leinster out-half Sexton is set for his first appearance of the new season, while Murray’s opening outing against England two weeks ago only lasted 30 minutes, the Munster man having picked up a head knock in the opening half. 

jonathan-sexton Sexton is set for his first outing of the season. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

With Schmidt keen to get more match sharpness and cohesion into his front-liners before they fly to Japan next week, captain Rory Best is due to lead the team in a powerful front row that also looks likely to include Dave Kilcoyne and Tadhg Furlong.

James Ryan is set to continue in the second row after a dominant 51-minute outing on his first appearance of the season last weekend in Cardiff, and could partner Jean Kleyn in Ireland’s locking department this time around.

The back row is set to feature both CJ Stander and Jack Conan, as long as the latter comes through training this morning, having been carrying a foot issue in recent times. Josh van der Flier is likely to line out in the number seven shirt.

A powerful-looking centre pairing of Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw would provide plenty of go-forward for Ireland, while the back three is set to see Keith Earls make his first appearance of the season after overcoming a knee issue.

Rob Kearney is expected to return at fullback, with Jacob Stockdale possibly making a third consecutive start on the left wing.

Schmidt is due to officially announce his matchday 23 to face Wales at 1.45pm today.

Possible Ireland XV (v Wales):

15. Rob Kearney
14. Keith Earls
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Rory Best (captain)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. James Ryan
5. Jean Kleyn
6. CJ Stander
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie