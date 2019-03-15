This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 15 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You’d have to ask the Irish guys what their mentality is' - Roof stays open in Cardiff

Ireland made a request for the roof not to be closed despite the poor forecast.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 15 Mar 2019, 12:23 PM
22 minutes ago 2,207 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4544075

Murray Kinsella reports from Principality Stadium, Cardiff

THE ROOF OF the Principality Stadium will be open for tomorrow’s Six Nations clash between Wales and Ireland, at the request of Joe Schmidt’s team.

Despite heavy rain being forecast for tomorrow’s 2.45pm kick-off, Ireland have ensured that the roof will not be closed.

The roof being closed at the Millennium Stadium The roof will be open for tomorrow's clash in Cardiff. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The retractable roof of the Cardiff city centre is invariably a talking point before big games in the championship.

The Six Nations leaves the decisions in the hands of the unions involved, with both nations having to agree on closing the roof. In the event of a disagreement, the roof stays open.

Despite the forecast for rain tomorrow in Cardiff, Ireland have requested that the roof stay open for tomorrow’s clash, when Wales will attempt to secure a Grand Slam.

Ireland agreed to close the roof the last time they played Wales in Cardiff in 2017, but Schmidt was unhappy with the pitch being watered heavily before kick-off.

This week, Wales made a direct request to the Six Nations for the roof to be closed, but the decision was left in Ireland’s hands as per the previous protocol.

“We know, as players, that it’s going to be open,” said Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones before his team’s captain’s run this afternoon.

“You’d have to ask the Irish guys about what their mentality is. We’ve trained here on a few occasions with it open and closed.”

Wales boss Warren Gatland has expressed his frustration that Wales are not entitled to make the final decision at their home stadium, but second row Jones said he would leave such matters to the powers that be.

Rory Best beneath the opened roof of the Millennium Stadium Conditions are set to be demanding.

“That’s for the alickadoos, isn’t it?” said Jones. “I don’t wear a shirt and tie long enough to make those decisions!

“At the end of the day, the pitch and conditions are the same for both teams.”

Chief among the concerns for Jones on the pitch tomorrow will be Tadhg Beirne, the former Scarlets lock who has been named in Ireland’s second row for his Six Nations debut.

The 27-year-old will be a lineout and breakdown threat to the Welsh.

“We know he has a knowledge of Welsh rugby with the Scarlets,” said Jones. “We knew he was back to fitness because he played mid-campaign and they have had a couple of injuries in the second row.

“It was pretty evident he was going to feature at some point. We know what a quality player he is. Whether he is going to figure at second row or back row, he is going to be danger man on the park with the calibre of player he is.”

As for England boss Eddie Jones’ comments that Wales are looking “a bit tired” and Ireland seem to be “peaking at the right time” ahead of tomorrow’s game, Jones couldn’t hide a smile:

“I didn’t know he was Irish but it was good of him. I feel fine.”

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey on The42 Rugby Weekly as Ireland bid to spoil Wales’ Grand Slam party in Cardiff, and the U20s target their own piece of history.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'You’d have to ask the Irish guys what their mentality is' - Roof stays open in Cardiff
    'You’d have to ask the Irish guys what their mentality is' - Roof stays open in Cardiff
    'He's the complete package and I'm delighted to have him alongside us'
    Stander ready to meet fire with fire in red-hot Principality atmosphere
    CHELTENHAM
    4 things to look out for on Day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival
    4 things to look out for on Day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival
    Donn McClean's Day 3 review: The Sport of Queens and Fehily's final ride
    'It's time to let the young lads get on with it' - emotional Fehily reveals Cheltenham farewell after 50-1 winner
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Aubameyang completes Arsenal's Europa League comeback against Rennes
    Aubameyang completes Arsenal's Europa League comeback against Rennes
    Giroud hat-trick helps Chelsea ease into Europa League quarters
    Birmingham and Arsenal charged over pitch invasions
    IRELAND
    Wales motivated to seize Grand Slam chance - Gatland
    Wales motivated to seize Grand Slam chance - Gatland
    Henderson set for 'few weeks' sidelined as Schmidt signals intent in Cardiff
    Beirne's big chance, O'Brien's recall and Kearney's calm at 15
    LIVERPOOL
    Liverpool face Porto and Man United meet Barca in the Champions League quarter-finals
    Liverpool face Porto and Man United meet Barca in the Champions League quarter-finals
    'I fully believe Liverpool can go all the way in this competition'
    'Liverpool are back where they belong'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie