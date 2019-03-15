'You’d have to ask the Irish guys what their mentality is' - Roof stays open in Cardiff

Murray Kinsella reports from Principality Stadium, Cardiff

THE ROOF OF the Principality Stadium will be open for tomorrow’s Six Nations clash between Wales and Ireland, at the request of Joe Schmidt’s team.

Despite heavy rain being forecast for tomorrow’s 2.45pm kick-off, Ireland have ensured that the roof will not be closed.

The roof will be open for tomorrow's clash in Cardiff. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The retractable roof of the Cardiff city centre is invariably a talking point before big games in the championship.

The Six Nations leaves the decisions in the hands of the unions involved, with both nations having to agree on closing the roof. In the event of a disagreement, the roof stays open.

Despite the forecast for rain tomorrow in Cardiff, Ireland have requested that the roof stay open for tomorrow’s clash, when Wales will attempt to secure a Grand Slam.

Ireland agreed to close the roof the last time they played Wales in Cardiff in 2017, but Schmidt was unhappy with the pitch being watered heavily before kick-off.

This week, Wales made a direct request to the Six Nations for the roof to be closed, but the decision was left in Ireland’s hands as per the previous protocol.

“We know, as players, that it’s going to be open,” said Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones before his team’s captain’s run this afternoon.

“You’d have to ask the Irish guys about what their mentality is. We’ve trained here on a few occasions with it open and closed.”

Wales boss Warren Gatland has expressed his frustration that Wales are not entitled to make the final decision at their home stadium, but second row Jones said he would leave such matters to the powers that be.

Conditions are set to be demanding.

“That’s for the alickadoos, isn’t it?” said Jones. “I don’t wear a shirt and tie long enough to make those decisions!

“At the end of the day, the pitch and conditions are the same for both teams.” Chief among the concerns for Jones on the pitch tomorrow will be Tadhg Beirne, the former Scarlets lock who has been named in Ireland’s second row for his Six Nations debut. The 27-year-old will be a lineout and breakdown threat to the Welsh. “We know he has a knowledge of Welsh rugby with the Scarlets,” said Jones. “We knew he was back to fitness because he played mid-campaign and they have had a couple of injuries in the second row. “It was pretty evident he was going to feature at some point. We know what a quality player he is. Whether he is going to figure at second row or back row, he is going to be danger man on the park with the calibre of player he is.” As for England boss Eddie Jones’ comments that Wales are looking “a bit tired” and Ireland seem to be “peaking at the right time” ahead of tomorrow’s game, Jones couldn’t hide a smile: “I didn’t know he was Irish but it was good of him. I feel fine.”

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey on The42 Rugby Weekly as Ireland bid to spoil Wales’ Grand Slam party in Cardiff, and the U20s target their own piece of history.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: