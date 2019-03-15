'One more time' for Ireland as McNamara's U20s bid for Grand Slam glory

FOUR DOWN, ONE to go. It has been a near-perfect championship for Noel McNamara’s Ireland U20s and now, with just a second-ever Grand Slam at this age grade within touching distance, they must find one final act to complete the job.

From Cork, to Galashiels, to Rieti, and now Colwyn Bay, the class of 2019 have been a joy to watch, delivering four performances of style and substance to close in on a memorable Six Nations clean-sweep.

Ireland are one game away from a Grand Slam. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Only once before has an Ireland U20s side achieved that feat, and to further underline the scale of this achievement, look no further than Eric Elwood’s squad from 2007, when that team contained a number of future senior internationals, namely Sean O’Brien, Cian Healy, Keith Earls, Darren Cave and Ian Keatley.

McNamara’s side has plenty of exciting prospects, too, but there is a sense that this group is greater than the sum of its parts, the squad forming an enviable dressing-room unity and camaraderie.

A key pillar of their success has been the settled nature to the side and the depth within the squad to absorb the loss of captain David Hawkshaw to injury and, against France, out-half Harry Byrne.

The Leinster 10 has returned to fitness following a hip problem for the final assignment of the championship in Wales this evening, with Craig Casey — the effervescent Shannon scrum-half — shaking off his knee injury to boost Ireland. You get the sense neither were prepared to miss out.

Byrne’s return at out-half for Ben Healy, who is unlucky to drop down to the bench after an assured performance against les Bleus in Cork, is the only change McNamara has made, with his pack remaining the same for the fifth consecutive game.

Sean French continues to deputise in midfield for the unfortunate Hawkshaw, with Ulster’s Angus Kernohan, Jonathan Wren — one of the standout performers of the championship — and Jake Flannery completing the back three. They have thrived off the platform the forwards have provided.

Having won all 24 of their own scrums, the Irish pack — despite surrendering size to England and France — have ensured dominance at the set-piece and quick, front-foot ball for the halfbacks to pull the strings. Thomas Clarkson, Josh Wycherley and Dylan Tierney-Martin have been outstanding in the front row.

Number eight John Hodnett and flankers Martin Moloney and Scott Penny have formed a dynamic and combative back row unit, getting through mountains of work on both sides of the ball and their influence will again be key tonight [KO 7.05pm, RTÉ 2].

Wales, for their part, make seven changes in personnel as they look to end a mixed campaign on a high and spoil Ireland’s Grand Slam party at Parc Eirias, a venue McNamara’s side have never been victorious at.

Sam Costelow makes his first start at U20s level for the Welsh, but all eyes will be on the Dragons number eight, Taine Basham, who has already featured in the Pro14 this season and brings a real ball-carrying threat.

Harry Byrne is back from injury. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

If Ireland can replicate the level of performance they’ve produced hitherto and continue to embrace the challenge and opportunity, they should have too much for a Welsh side that has blown hot and cold this term — they beat England and lost to Scotland in their last two outings.

Becoming the first Irish side to win the U20 Six Nations title since 2010 was enough reason for celebration in Cork last Friday, but this group remain focused on ticking the final box in north Wales to join a select few who have gone one step further and become Grand Slam champions.

Teams of less malleable mental strength would have been thrown off course by the loss of their captain, or the last-minute withdrawal of their out-half before facing the world champions, but not this team. They’re a tight bunch, on and off the pitch, willing to fight for each other and the cause. Ireland may not have the superstars of England or France, but together — as a unit — they’ve shown they can go toe-to-toe with anyone.

“Gee, they haven’t stepped back,” an impressed Joe Schmidt says of the U20s.

“Some of you guys have seen our open training and it was very intense, we were really impressed. And to lose guys like Hawkshaw and Harry Byrne as well, two really experienced, top quality players.

You’ve always got to ride your luck at some stage, you know, we rode our luck against the French at the start of the championship to get a Grand Slam last year, they rode their luck a little bit with that kick through and the guy knocks it on when all he had to do was get it down.

“At the same time, I thought they were really good for their win [against France] and they started the competition in such good form. I thought their win against England when they went 14-3 down early on was fantastic.”

McNamara’s role in creating a strong culture and learning environment cannot be underestimated.

“Noel is a guy I’d chat to on occasion, a guy I’d grab a coffee with and he’s really benefited from spending a bit of time with Tom Coventry at North Harbour in the NPC,” Schmidt continued.

Ithink he’s doing a great job, Ambrose [Conboy] is doing a great job with the pack and they’ve got a good bunch who support that team, a team that’s probably…you wouldn’t say they are the visible stars that there have been in U20s team in recent years, but I think they’re more of a star team.

“That’s certainly what I’ve seen from training, from watching them and in discussion with Noel. I just wish them all the best. It would be a cracking result to win the Grand Slam.”

One more time has been the message in a week when there has been no moratorium on mentioning the big prize. The Grand Slam. This set of players are aware of the opportunity in front of them. They’re primed and ready to finish with a flourish. One more time.

Wales U20:

15. Cai Evans

14. Tomi Lewis

13. Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler

12. Aneurin Owen

11. Ioan Davies

10. Sam Costelow

9. Dafydd Buckland

1. Rhys Davies

2. Dewi Lake (captain)

3. Ben Warren

4. Ed Scragg

5. Teddy Williams

6. Ellis Thomas

7. Jac Morgan

8. Iestyn Rees.

Replacements:

16. Will Griffiths

17. Tom Devine

18. Nick English

19. Jac Price

20. Ioan Rhys Davies

21. Dan Babos

22. Max Llewellyn

23. Ryan Conbeer.

Ireland U20:

15. Jake Flannery

14. Angus Kernohan

13. Liam Turner

12. Sean French

11. Jonathan Wren

10. Harry Byrne

9. Craig Casey

1. Josh Wycherley

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Charlie Ryan (captain)

5. Niall Murray

6. Martin Moloney

7. Scott Penny

8. John Hodnett.

Replacements:

16. John McKee

17. Callum Reid

18. Ryan Lomas

19. Ryan Baird

20. David McCann

21. Cormac Foley

22. Ben Healy

23. Rob Russell.

