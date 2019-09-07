This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The teams are in the house and the scene is set. 

a-general-view-of-ireland-jerseys Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

warren-gatland-arrives Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

jonathan-sexton-arrives Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

garry-ringrose-before-the-game Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

With the seats on the plane now filled and Joe Schmidt deploying a near full-strength team for this final warm-up outing, this now very much feels like the start of the World Cup in earnest.

The start of the serious business.

Given there are just three weeks until that Yokohama showdown with Scotland — a campaign-defining game if ever there was one — Ireland now have no time for error and need to hit the right gear against Wales in Schmidt’s final home game in charge here.

Good afternoon and welcome along to The42‘s live coverage from the Aviva Stadium as the World Cup edges ever closer and the focus sharpens on what is to come in Japan.

Kick-off is coming up at 2pm and we’ll bring you all the action as it happens.

