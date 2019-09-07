23 mins ago

With the seats on the plane now filled and Joe Schmidt deploying a near full-strength team for this final warm-up outing, this now very much feels like the start of the World Cup in earnest.

The start of the serious business.

Given there are just three weeks until that Yokohama showdown with Scotland — a campaign-defining game if ever there was one — Ireland now have no time for error and need to hit the right gear against Wales in Schmidt’s final home game in charge here.

Good afternoon and welcome along to The42‘s live coverage from the Aviva Stadium as the World Cup edges ever closer and the focus sharpens on what is to come in Japan.

Kick-off is coming up at 2pm and we’ll bring you all the action as it happens.