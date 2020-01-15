Stirling powers Ireland to historic victory against world champions West Indies

PAUL STERLING SMASHED a career best 95 as Ireland defeated the West Indies in the first Twenty20 international at the National Stadium in Grenada on Wednesday.

Sterling’s tally helped Ireland make 208-7 to the West Indies’ 204-7, which saw them run out winners by four runs.

The burly Stirling carted six fours and eight sixes in his 47-ball innings against the world champions for his seventh T20 half-century. He put on 154 for the first wicket with fellow opener Kevin O’Brien (48).

“It was a really good pitch and I think we put a par score on which showed in the end, we felt we were in the game the whole way through,” said player of the match Stirling.

“It was touch and go, but we’re enjoying the tight games – we came out the right side this time, so it’s a nice feeling.

“I think there’s a huge different in mindset between T20 and ODI opening, here you have the chance to express yourself and really have fun, playing cricket as you did as a youngster and how you really want to play. Whereas in 50-over cricket you have to try and bat a little bit longer, but it was just really fun today.

“With the ball, I think we had to aim to take wickets really, it can be quite a daunting task when the big lads come in and you know how hard and far they hit it, so if we try get that wicket we can really squeeze them. The more wickets you get, the closer you get.”

The sides play the second test on 18 January.

