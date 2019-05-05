This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Record-breaking partnership sees West Indies put Ireland to the sword

Graham Ford’s side were outclassed in the opening game of their ODI tri-series at Clontarf today.

By AFP Sunday 5 May 2019, 7:52 PM
53 minutes ago 1,034 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4621173
Ireland's Tim Murtagh shows his frustration.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Ireland's Tim Murtagh shows his frustration.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

WEST INDIES OPENERS John Campbell and Shai Hope shattered the record for the highest first-wicket partnership in a One-Day International with a stand of 365 as their side thrashed Ireland by 196 runs in Dublin on Sunday.

Campbell made 179 and Hope 170 in an eventual total of 381 for three after the visitors were sent in to bat by Ireland captain William Porterfield at Clontarf.

The Caribbean duo were only seven runs shy of the record partnership for any wicket in a men’s ODI, with their fellow West Indians Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels smashing 372 for the second wicket against Zimbabwe in Canberra during the 2015 World Cup.

Campbell and Hope did, however, comfortably exceeded the previous opening best at this level of 304 set by Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in July last year.

Hope was first to his century while Campbell quickly followed to him to a hundred — his first in international cricket.

They were both dismissed in the 48th over, Campbell top-edging Barry McCarthy to mid-off with Hope falling three balls later when he holed out to deep square-leg.

McCarthy’s figures of two for 76 in a maximum 10 overs were almost respectable amid the torrent of runs.

Campbell faced 137 balls, including 15 fours and six sixes, with Hope’s 152-ball knock featuring 22 fours and two sixes.

John Campbell celebrates his century with Shai Hope Campbell and Hope ran riot at Clontarf. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Ireland’s attack had sparked an England top-order collapse at nearby Malahide on Friday but had no answer as the West Indies ran riot in the opening match of a triangular series also featuring Bangladesh.

Faced with a mammoth chase, Ireland promptly collapsed to 21 for three before Kevin O’Brien’s 68 at least gave the West Indies bowlers something to think about.

But the West Indies were always in control with off-spinner Ashley Nurse taking four for 51 in Ireland’s 185 all out.

One-Day International, Clontarf:

  • West Indies 381-3 (50 ovs) (J Campbell 179, S Hope 170; B McCarthy 2-76)
  • Ireland 185 (34.4 ovs) (K O’Brien 68, G Wilson 30, A Balbirnie 29; A Nurse 4-51, S Gabriel 3-44, K Roach 2-28)

West Indies win by 196 runs

© – AFP 2019

AFP

