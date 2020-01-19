This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland face Sunday decider as second West Indies T20 washed out

Kieran Pollard held Ireland to just 147-9 before rain stopped play.

By AFP Sunday 19 Jan 2020, 9:37 AM
Dockrell and Balbirnie: Ireland will have a chance on Sunday (file photo).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Dockrell and Balbirnie: Ireland will have a chance on Sunday (file photo).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

IRELAND WILL HAVE a chance to clinch a series victory against the West Indies on Sunday after their second Twenty20 test was abandoned due to rain.

Ireland were on the back foot after a stunning bowling display from Windies captain Kieran Pollard held them to just 147-9, but the hosts managed less than three overs before umpires called the game off.

Pollard’s 4-25 was the best bowling spell by a West Indian in T20 International cricket, ripping the heart out of the Irish middle order by removing top scorer Gareth Delany, (44) , skipper Andy Balbirnie (36) as well Gary Wilson (five) and George Dockrell (two).

Fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell also starred with two wickets, including dangerous opener Paul Stirling who was caught in the deep for just 17.

Stirling had smashed a 47-ball 95 in the first game.

Ireland lost three wickets on the last three balls of their innings Saturday, two of them off run-outs as they desperately scrambled to get past 150.

The third and final game is also in St Kitts on Sunday.

© – AFP, 2020

