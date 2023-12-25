Quiz: How well do you remember the Ireland WNT year?

Katie McCabe scored Ireland's first - and only - goal at the World Cup. From which of the following did she find the back of the net?
Penalty
Free-kick
Open play
Corner
Name the only team that Ireland beat between February and August?
Colombia
China PR
Zambia
Albania
Who scored Ireland WNT's first goal at the Aviva Stadium in September?
Katie McCabe
Lucy Quinn
Louise Quinn
Kyra Carusa
How many players made their Ireland WNT debut in 2023?
5
7
8
6
Alongside Ireland, which other side did not progress from their World Cup group?
Canada
Australia
Nigeria
Who was Vera Pauw's assistant coach in 2023?
Eileen Gleeson
Tom Elmes
Colin Healy
Jan Willem van Ede
Áine O'Gorman announced her international retirement after the World Cup. When did she make her Ireland debut?
2007
2006
2005
2008
Who scored Australia's decisive goal in their opening win against the Girls In Green in Sydney?
Mary Fowler
Sam Kerr
Steph Catley
Caitlin Foord
How many goals did Ireland score in their Uefa Women's Nations League campaign under Eileen Gleeson?
22
18
21
20
Which Ireland player was injured as they suffered a major pre-World Cup scare amidst the infamous abandoned friendly against Colombia?
Ruesha Littlejohn
Courtney Brosnan
Denise O'Sullivan
Megan Connolly
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile!
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention, you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next year.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that…
