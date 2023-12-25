Quiz: How well do you remember the Ireland WNT year?

Katie McCabe scored Ireland's first - and only - goal at the World Cup. From which of the following did she find the back of the net? Penalty Free-kick

Open play Corner

Name the only team that Ireland beat between February and August? Colombia China PR

Zambia Albania

Who scored Ireland WNT's first goal at the Aviva Stadium in September? Katie McCabe Lucy Quinn

Louise Quinn Kyra Carusa

How many players made their Ireland WNT debut in 2023? 5 7

8 6

Alongside Ireland, which other side did not progress from their World Cup group? Canada Australia

Nigeria

Who was Vera Pauw's assistant coach in 2023? Eileen Gleeson Tom Elmes

Colin Healy Jan Willem van Ede

Áine O'Gorman announced her international retirement after the World Cup. When did she make her Ireland debut? 2007 2006

2005 2008

Who scored Australia's decisive goal in their opening win against the Girls In Green in Sydney? Mary Fowler Sam Kerr

Steph Catley Caitlin Foord

How many goals did Ireland score in their Uefa Women's Nations League campaign under Eileen Gleeson? 22 18

21 20