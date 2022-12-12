Ireland secure 'first choice' Brisbane as 2023 World Cup training base

VERA PAUW’S IRELAND have decided on Brisbane as the team’s base camp for next summer’s Fifa World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Goodwin Park, home of semi-professional outfit Olympic FC, will be used as Ireland’s training facility, while the squad and staff will stay at the nearby five-star Emporium Hotel in the city’s South Bank district.

The 2023 tournament marks the first time that countries will have a dedicated team base combining training facilities and accommodation at a Women’s World Cup.

“We are delighted that our team base camp will be in Brisbane, because it was actually our first choice and will help with our preparation for our games in the World Cup,” Pauw said.

“After the draw for the tournament was made, I was part of our FAI delegation that flew directly to Sydney to visit some of the potential hotels and training grounds on offer to teams.

“But we actually decided that Brisbane would be a better fit and our International Operations Department completed a site visit of the facilities there and supplied a detailed report that gave us a fantastic insight.

“A lot of work has already taken place in preparation for next year’s tournament and we look forward to getting the players back in again for a camp in February, but it is very positive that we now know our team base camp.”

Ireland are due to arrive in Brisbane in early July ahead of their opening match against Australia in Sydney on 20 July.

They will then face Canada in Perth on 26 July before closing their Group B campaign against Nigeria in Brisbane on 31 July.