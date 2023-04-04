All-Star support in Lone Star State for Ireland WNT

WHEN THE IRELAND women’s soccer teams lines out against the USA at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas this Saturday night, they’ll have the support of 38 fellow Irish athletes in the stands.

The 2021 and 2022 TG4 All Stars are en route to Austin for the 2023 TG4/LGFA All Star tour, and the day before their exhibition game they will cheer on the WNT in a pre-World Cup friendly against the world’s No 1 ranked side.

Then on Sunday the Celtic Cowboys will host the traditional exhibition game between the 2021 and 2022 All Star selections, which will be played at St Edward’s University on Easter Sunday, 9 April.

The game (8.20pm Irish time) will be live-streamed on the Spórt TG4 YouTube page.

The 2021 selection will be managed by former Meath manager Eamonn Murray, who guided the Royal County to TG4 All-Ireland Senior championship glory in 2021 and 2022, with Kerry joint-manager Darragh Long taking charge of the 2022 team.

Advertisement

Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE Galway players Nicola Ward, left, and Olivia Divilly. Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

The match will be overseen by Cavan’s Maggie Farrelly, one of the most experienced whistlers on the circuit and referee for the 2014 and 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship Finals.

This is the ninth All-Star tour for the LGFA and the travelling party left Dublin airport early this morning.

All Star Team 2021:

1. Monica McGuirk, Meath

2. Emma Troy, Meath

3. Mary Kate Lynch, Meath

4. Leah Caffrey, Dublin

5. Erika O’Shea, Cork

6. Aoibhín Cleary, Meath

7. Orlagh Nolan, Dublin

8. Hannah Looney, Cork

9. Máire O’Shaughnessy, Meath

10. Hannah Tyrrell, Dublin

11. Rachel Kearns, Mayo

12. Niamh O’Sullivan, Meath

13. Vikki Wall, Meath

14. Emma Duggan, Meath

15. Geraldine McLaughlin, Donegal

Replacements:

16. Róisín Phelan, Cork

17. Lauren McConville, Armagh

19. Olivia Divilly, Galway

20. Lyndsey Davey, Dublin

All Star Team 2022

1. Ciara Butler, Kerry

2. Shauna Ennis, Meath

3. Kayleigh Cronin, Kerry

4. Danielle Caldwell, Mayo

5. Aishling O’Connell, Kerry

6. Aoibheann Leahy, Meath

7. Nicole McLaughlin, Donegal

8. Cáit Lynch, Kerry

9. Niamh McLaughlin, Donegal

10. Niamh Carmody, Kerry

11. Carla Rowe, Dublin

12. Shauna Howley, Mayo

13. Aimee Mackin, Armagh

14. Stacey Grimes, Meath

15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, Kerry

Replacements:

17. Sinéad Cafferky, Mayo

18. Nicola Ward, Galway

19. Anna Galvin, Kerry

20. Mo Nerney, Laois

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.