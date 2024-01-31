Advertisement
Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ireland women to face Italy in away friendly next month

Eileen Gleeson’s side will face the rejuvenated Italians in Florence on 23 February before hosting Wales in Tallaght.
31 minutes ago

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND women will begin 2024 with a trip to face Italy in a friendly on Friday 23 February.

Eileen Gleeson’s side will take on the Azzure at Viola Park, Florence, with a kick-off time of 5:15pm. Broadcast details are yet to be confirmed.

The Italians who, like Ireland, failed to make it out of their group at the 2023 World Cup, will enter the fixture in a better vein of form having last month earned Nations League victories away to world champions Spain and at home to Switzerland.

Andrea Soncin’s side are currently unbeaten in three games having begun his reign with consecutive home defeats to Sweden and Spain in the same competition.

Ireland’s visit to Florence will precede a home friendly with Wales at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday 27 February (7:30pm, RTÉ 2).

The draw for Euro 2025 qualifying will take place the week after that second fixture of the year, on Tuesday 5 March.

Katie McCabe and co. will begin their Euro qualification campaign the following month.

Gavan Casey
