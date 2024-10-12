Last weekend to impress as Gleeson prepares to name squad for Euro 2025 play-offs

THIS WEEKEND OFFERS a late chance to impress as Eileen Gleeson prepares to name her Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming Euro 2025 qualifying play-offs.

Over three months since they finished the group stages on a high with a 3-1 over France at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Ireland face Georgia in a two-legged play-off later this month.

Ireland haven’t experienced such a lengthy lay-off since 2016, but they’re facing into a busy end to the year. The Girls In Green travel to Tbilisi to play Georgia on 25 October, before welcoming the minnows to Tallaght Stadium four days later. Should they prevail, as expected, they’ll go head-to-head with Wales or Slovakia in another two-legged tie for a coveted ticket to next summer’s European Championships.

Gleeson is due to name her squad for the Georgia double-header on Thursday, as the quest to reach a first-ever Euros — and build on the 2023 World Cup experience — continues.

It’s the final weekend of the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division here after Athlone Town’s fairytale win with a game to spare, while league action across England and Europe ramps up and the US’ NWSL hits its business end.

Some Irish players have been in good form through the three rounds of the WSL across the water. Courtney Brosnan was Player of the Match last weekend as Everton held Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Ireland’s number one was the Toffees’ shootout hero in the League Cup the previous week, saving three penalties. She’ll be one of the first names on Gleeson’s squad list, set for her 41st cap and 31st consecutive game for Ireland against Georgia.

The back-up goalkeeping situation is interesting. Championship duo Grace Moloney and Sophie Whitehouse have been preferred recently, with West Ham’s Megan Walsh falling away through Gleeson’s tenure. Athlone’s Katie Keane has made the case for an imminent call-up after another brilliant season, and her exploits with the Ireland U19s at this summer’s Euros. The 18-year-old was previously involved as a training player under Vera Pauw in November 2022, but should become a more consistent face in time.

She’s named in the U19 squad for this window, as is Manchester City youngster Eve Carroll, but both are worth a look in the near future.

Julie-Ann Russell and Eva Mangan were the two home-based players in Gleeson’s most recent squad. Galway United star Russell was a revelation against England and France and will be a nailed-on inclusion again, while Cork City captain Mangan didn’t play. It will be interesting to see if Gleeson calls on any more Women’s League of Ireland talent on this occasion — or if she might introduce any other new recruits.

Julie-Ann Russell celebrating the win over France with her daughter Rosie. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Expect familiarity in defence. Caitlin Hayes, Anna Patten, Aoife Mannion, Louise Quinn and Niamh Fahey were regulars through the qualifiers. Jessie Stapleton, like Quinn, scored in the Championship last weekend. Diane Caldwell has generally been used off the bench in Switzerland.

There are a number of injuries: Jess Ziu has suffered another gut-wrenching ACL injury, joining Jamie Finn on the long-term absentee list. Megan Campbell and Ruesha Littlejohn haven’t played for London City Lionesses this season, while Kyra Carusa is still out with a thigh injury. Amber Barrett has missed action with Standard Liège.Hayley Nolan has a shoulder issue. Heather Payne and Chloe Mustaki are back fit, but this international window may come too soon for the latter. Manchester City’s Tara O’Hanlon is also on the comeback trail from a hamstring injury, and her availability will be a boost to Ireland in time.

Katie McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan have grabbed headlines for big performances in recent weeks, and as always, will be pivotal for Ireland. Captain McCabe is in line to win her 90th cap against Georgia.

Tyler Toland has been named Blackburn Rovers skipper for 2025 and she could vie for a midfield opening, with Megan Connolly and Lily Agg among other options. Ellen Molloy could angle for a recall sooner rather than later: she opened her account for Sheffield United last night.

Saoirse Noonan has been the in-form Irish striker of late, and will be hoping to be included in her first squad of 2024. The Celtic forward has bagged 12 goals in 14 games, while others have drawn blanks. Russell and Leanne Kiernan looked a good partnership against France, while Carusa and Barrett have featured prominently in the past.

Abbie Larkin, Izzy Atkinson, Emily Murphy and the returning Marissa Sheva were the other attacking players in the last squad, but they won’t all make the cut here. Lucy Quinn wasn’t included last time round, but has been nominated for Championship Player of the Month after two goals and two assists for Birmingham City in September. Emily Whelan has also been on the scoresheet regularly for Glasgow City.

The Ireland XI who played England in July. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

In-form Noonan spoke to The 42 about her international ambitions last week, underlining the competition, and stressing how “massive” an opportunity this is to qualify for Euro 2025. The Cork star echoed the words of retired Irish centurion Áine O’Gorman, who believes her former team have a “very high” chance of qualifying.

“The team has made so much history already, and I think they’re only striving to go upwards,” Noonan said.

“Georgia won’t roll over for anyone, but when I look back at how we performed against Georgia two years ago [11-0 and 9-0], I don’t see why we can’t even do more again this year.

“The calibre of players that’s coming in and what they have achieved and what they can achieve… we now have big expectations for Irish women’s football. It’s going to be another exciting year for the team, and obviously, one everyone wants to be part of.

“It’s great for everyone that we can compete and we can again qualify for a major tournament. I think it’s in our own hands to do that, and in the girls’ hands to do that. I think they’re more capable.”

Two years on from the World Cup play-off win over Scotland at Hampden Park, Ireland now bid to make more history.