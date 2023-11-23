Duo return as 17-year-old Peamount starlet wins first Ireland call-up

JESSIE STAPLETON AND Ruesha Littlejohn have both been named in the Republic of Ireland squad that has been selected for their upcoming 2023/24 Uefa Nations League games.

The pair have been included in the 26-player squad that has been picked by interim manager Eileen Gleeson ahead of clashes with Hungary in Tallaght Stadium on 1 December and Northern Ireland in the National Stadium, Belfast on 5 December.

Stapleton links in with the team after making her first start for West Ham this week while Peamount United’s Ellen Dolan has also been named as she receives her first Ireland call-up. The 17-year-old from Offaly scored seven goals to finish as joint second top goal-scorer for her side during their league-winning campaign.

Meanwhile, Amber Barrett and Niamh Fahey are notable absentees in the squad. Fahey made a return for Liverpool last night after recovering from a calf injury, playing 45 minutes of her side’s Continental Cup defeat to Manchester United.

Advertisement

Ireland have already secured top spot in Group B1, which triggers promotion to League A in the Nations League, but they are keen to end the campaign with six wins following victories over Northern Ireland, Hungary and Albania (twice).

The players will report to camp on 27 November and begin preparations for the two games with training at the FAI National Training Centre.

Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders: Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Hayley Nolan (Crystal Palace), Jessie Stapleton (West Ham United), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Sinead Farrelly (NJ/NY Gotham), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Heather Payne (Everton), Izzy Atkinson (West Ham United)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Glasgow City), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC), Emily Whelan (Glasgow City), Ellen Dolan (Peamount United)

Uefa Nations League - Ireland v Hungary

Friday, 1 December

Tallaght Stadium

KO 19:30

LIVE on RTÉ2

Uefa Nations League - Northern Ireland v Ireland

Tuesday, 5 December

National Stadium, Belfast

KO 18:00

LIVE on RTÉ2

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!