Dublin: 12 °C Friday 29 March, 2019
Wexford striker Rianna Jarrett called into Ireland squad to face Italy

Colin Bell has named his side for next month’s international friendly in Reggio Emilia.

By Cian Roche Friday 29 Mar 2019, 2:32 PM
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

WEXFORD STRIKER RIANNA Jarrett has been called into the Ireland WNT to face Italy next month.

The 24-year-old is tied at the top of the WNL scoring charts with five goals in three games for the joint league leaders.

Having just missed out on the league’s top scorer accolade last year, Jarrett was instrumental to Wexford’s treble success in 2018.

“We’ve got Rianna coming in to replace Heather [Payne] – not in the same position, but as another player,” said Ireland boss, Colin Bell.

It’s good to have Rianna coming back in, she’s in good form for Wexford, and we’ll be looking forward to seeing how she’s recovered after a long injury, and to looking at her fitness and just to get her back into the frame.”

Payne misses out on involvement with the senior team to be part of the U19 side playing in the Elite Round of their European Championship campaign next month against Hungary, Serbia and Spain.

Bell commented that the Roscommon native “would definitely have been included, as she’s now a regular starter in the team”.

There was further disappointment for the team as Frankfurt forward Emily Kraft also misses out with an ACL injury.

“Zara Foley comes back in to the frame to replace Emily after doing very well with the U17s in Scotland,” Bell explained. 

Leanne Kiernan West Ham striker, Leanne Kiernan. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Arsenal’s Katie McCabe is named among the forwards, alongside last season’s WNL top scorer – Peamount’s Amber Barrett.

Manchester City’s Megan Campbell is included in the squad for Italy, as is West Ham striker, Leanne Kiernan.

“Everything now needs to be really focused,” Bell added.

In the last camp we could really tell that now that the draw had been made everybody was really programmed and focused and there was a really good buzz around the place, so we want to continue with that and build from that, keep the momentum going.

“All the energy that we have will now just be focused on this Euro campaign.”

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad (v Italy):

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (Brighton and Hove Albion), Grace Maloney (Reading)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell SC Sand), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Megan Campbell (Manchester City), Zara Foley (Cork City), Eabha O’Mahoney (Cork City).

Midfielders: Tyler Toland (Kildrum Tigers), Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage0, Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount).

Forwards: Amber Barrett (Peamount Uinted), Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United), Emily Whelan (Shelbourne), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Rianna Jarrett (Wexford Youths).

Fixture

Italy v Republic of Ireland, 9 April. Mapei Stadium (5.30pm Irish time).

