Friday 19 November 2021
Carusa and Littlejohn return while Jarrett misses out for Ireland's double-header

Vera Pauw’s side host Slovakia and Georgia at Tallaght Stadium this month.

By The42 Team Friday 19 Nov 2021, 11:32 AM
Kyra Carusa and Ruesha Littlejohn are back for Ireland.
Image: Filip Filipovic/INPHO
Image: Filip Filipovic/INPHO

IRELAND WOMEN’S NATIONAL Team manager Vera Pauw has named a 25-player squad for this month’s 2023 World Cup qualifiers.

The Girls in Green, who have three points from their opening two Group A games following the heroic 2-1 win away to Finland in October, take on Slovakia (25 November) and Georgia (30 November) at Tallaght Stadium.

HB Koge forward Kyra Carusa and Ruesha Littlejohn of Aston Villa are welcomed back following injuries, but Rianna Jarrett misses out with Pauw explaining that the London City Lionesses striker is on stand-by.

The FAI say a third goalkeeper will be called up as soon as international clearance comes through from Fifa. Athough Pauw was unwilling to reveal her identity, she added that it will be confirmed in the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, players from Shelbourne and Wexford Youths will link up with the group after this Sunday’s FAI Women’s Cup final, which will be attended by the whole squad.

Republic of Ireland WNT squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading)

Defenders: Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Éabha O’Mahony (Boston College), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut State University)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Kyra Carusa (HB Koge), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)

The42 Team

