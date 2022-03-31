Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Thursday 31 March 2022
Advertisement

Pauw names Ireland squad for qualifier against Sweden

The sides clash in Gothenburg on 12 April.

By The42 Team Thursday 31 Mar 2022, 9:15 AM
27 minutes ago 203 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5726203
Ireland manager Vera Pauw.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Ireland manager Vera Pauw.
Ireland manager Vera Pauw.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

VERA PAUW HAS named her 27 player squad for the Republic of Ireland’s 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifier away to Sweden.

Ireland travel to Gothenburg for the clash Sweden on Tuesday, 12 April. 

Pauw’s team are currently second in Group A on seven points after four games played, trailing behind World No 2 Sweden who have collected 15 points from five games so far

The squad includes six players from the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League, including Shelbourne duo Chloe Mustaki and Abbie Larkin who both made their senior debuts last month.

Midfielder Lily Agg, who qualifies through her Cork-born grandmother, receives her first call-up. The 28-year-old - who hails from Brighton and plays for London City Lionesses - previously trained with the squad in April 2021.

Diane Caldwell (arm), Savannah McCarthy (knee), Niamh Farrelly (ankle), Emily Whelan (quad) and Aoife Colvill (knee) have all been ruled out with injuries, while Saoirse Noonan is continuing her recovery from a knee problem.

Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Rangers), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne)

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie