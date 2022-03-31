Pauw names Ireland squad for qualifier against Sweden

VERA PAUW HAS named her 27 player squad for the Republic of Ireland’s 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifier away to Sweden.

Ireland travel to Gothenburg for the clash Sweden on Tuesday, 12 April.

Pauw’s team are currently second in Group A on seven points after four games played, trailing behind World No 2 Sweden who have collected 15 points from five games so far

Advertisement

The squad includes six players from the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League, including Shelbourne duo Chloe Mustaki and Abbie Larkin who both made their senior debuts last month.

Midfielder Lily Agg, who qualifies through her Cork-born grandmother, receives her first call-up. The 28-year-old - who hails from Brighton and plays for London City Lionesses - previously trained with the squad in April 2021.

Diane Caldwell (arm), Savannah McCarthy (knee), Niamh Farrelly (ankle), Emily Whelan (quad) and Aoife Colvill (knee) have all been ruled out with injuries, while Saoirse Noonan is continuing her recovery from a knee problem.

Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Rangers), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne)