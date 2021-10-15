Ireland squad announced for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S National Team squad for upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Sweden and Finland has been announced.
Ireland face Sweden on Thursday, 21 October at Tallaght Stadium, before travelling to Helsinki to take on Finland on Tuesday, 26 October.
Vera Pauw’s squad includes skipper Katie McCabe, who has started the Women’s Super League season in flying form for Arsenal.
Goalkeepers: Moloney, Brosnan, Badana, Budden
Defenders: Scott, Walsh, Louise Quinn, Caldwell, Fahey, McCarthy, O’Mahony, O’Gorman.
Midfielders: O’Sullivan, Connolly, Farrelly, Finn, Grant, Clancy, Ziu, McCabe.
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
Forwards: Barrett, Jarrett, Payne, Carusa, Kiernan, Noonan, Lucy Quinn.
COMMENTS