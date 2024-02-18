Advertisement
Jess Fitzgerald: Peamount United teenager earns a first senior call-up. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
squad update

O'Sullivan and Toland ruled out of Ireland squad for friendly double-header

Seventeen-year-old Jess Fitzgerald earns a first senior call-up ahead of Italy and Wales friendlies.
17 minutes ago

DENISE O’SULLIVAN AND Tyler Toland have been ruled out of Ireland’s upcoming friendly double-header against Italy and Wales through injury.

With the midfield pair unavailable, Eileen Gleeson has handed a first senior call-up to 17-year-old Jess Fitzgerald, who will join next week’s camp in Florence along with her Peamount United team-mate Erin McLaughlin.

O’Sullivan picked up a “minor” knee injury during her club North Carolina Courage’s pre-season friendly with Orlando Pride last week, but is expected to be fully fit in time for their NWSL league opener on 16 March, as well as Ireland’s first Euro 2025 qualifiers in April.

Blackburn Rovers’ Toland will also sit out the friendlies with a knee injury, which is also thought to be a minor issue.

In better news for Gleeson, Louise Quinn has been cleared to train following a scan on her recent shoulder injury, and will take her place in the squad in Italy this week.

Ireland will take on Italy in Florence on Friday 23 February before hosting Wales at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday 27 February.

– Additional reporting by Emma Duffy

