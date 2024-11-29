LIVE: Wales v Ireland, Euro 2025 play-off first leg

After the now-trademark complexities of the qualification process, we have reached the sharp end of it all, where all is simplified and all the nervier for that.

Ireland and Wales are each 180 minutes from their first appearance at the European Championship, taking place in Switzerland next year. They are each standing in the other’s way, meaning only the winner over two legs will qualify. There is no away goals rule in operation.

The first leg is tonight in Cardiff, with the return leg fixed for the Aviva Stadium next Tuesday.

There will be a record crowd for a women’s international at the Cardiff City Stadium tonight, with more than 16,000 tickets sold.

Ireland are marginal favourites to qualify, and while missing out on a Euros so soon after playing at a first World Cup would be a big blow, this play-off looks set to be a fraught and close run thing.

This is Gavin Cooney here on liveblog duty, with our reporter Emma Duffy in Cardiff.

Kick off is at 7.15pm, the game is live on RTÉ Two television, and we will have team news for you shortly.