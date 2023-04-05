Ireland WNT to continue wearing white shorts after collective decision

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland women’s national football team will continue to wear white shorts ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

In recent times, a host of women’s teams across various different sports have moved away from wearing white shorts to alleviate concerns over periods for players.

European champions England unveiled blue shorts as part of their new kit this week, the FA prompted to make the switch after players raised concerns.

The Ireland women’s 15s and Sevens rugby teams are now wearing navy shorts with several inter-county Gaelic football sides also changing it up recently, reflecting a growing trend in women’s sport.

But the FAI has confirmed that Vera Pauw’s Ireland will not be following suit.

Advertisement

“The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that, following discussions with the Ireland Women’s National Team players, that the team will wear the traditional green jersey, white shorts and green socks as part of the new Castore home kit,” an FAI spokesperson said.

“The FAI consulted with the senior leadership group within the squad and with management on the possibility of switching the colour of the shorts but with the supply of protective underwear the players felt that staying with white shorts was the preferred option.”

That said, Amber Barrett, scorer of the goal that secured historic World Cup qualification, told the media yesterday that a move away from white shorts was something she would like to see going forward.

“I think it would make every woman’s life a lot easier,” the Donegal striker said ahead of the upcoming double-header of friendlies against USA.

“Hopefully, that will be something that will come down the line but to be perfectly honest with you, I am not completely sure what the standpoint is here.”

Louise Quinn Twitter / FAI. File pic of Louise Quinn modelling the new kit. Louise Quinn Twitter / FAI. / FAI.

Meanwhile, US-born Sinead Farrelly and four-times capped Éabha O’Mahony, who is in college in Texas, will train with the Ireland team on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Farrelly will be recognised as an NWSL whistleblower; her and Mana Shim’s allegations against Paul Riley in 2021 sparked investigations which found widespread sexual abuse and misconduct in the US league.

The 33-year-old midfielder is now rebuilding her career, having recently signed with Gotham City. A native of Pennsylvania, Farrelly represented the US up to U23 level.

“There is one player that we haven’t brought in because she hasn’t played for a while and only played friendlies,” Pauw said as she announced her squad on Friday. “She will come to train with us for three days in America and then we can assess her properly.”

Ireland face the world champions twice in three days as their World Cup preparations ramp up: first on Saturday at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas [KO 7.30pm Irish time] and then on Tuesday at CITYPARK in St Louis, Misouri [KO 12.30am Irish time].

Both games will be live on RTÉ 2.