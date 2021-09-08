Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Georgia postponed until next summer

Call it off: today's postponement means Ireland will not travel to Tbilisi until June 2022.

IRELAND’S OPENING QUALIFIER for the 2023 Women’s World Cup has been postponed.

Vera Pauw’s side were due to travel to Tbilisi next week to take on Georgia on Friday 17 September.

Following a request from the FAI, the game has been rescheduled and will now be played during the international window in June 2022.

Georgia is currently on the UK government’s Covid-19 red list, which meant that any of Ireland’s UK-based players would have been expected to observe mandatory quarantine on their return from Tbilisi.

The FAI submitted a request for postponement to Uefa and to the Georgian Football Federation, which was granted.

Pauw’s side will now begin their qualification campaign at home to Group A’s top seeds Sweden, who visit Dublin on 21 October.

Ireland take on Australia in a friendly at Tallaght Stadium on 21 September.