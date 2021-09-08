Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 21°C Wednesday 8 September 2021
Advertisement

Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Georgia postponed until next summer

Vera Pauw’s side will now begin their qualification campaign at home to Sweden in October.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 8 Sep 2021, 6:38 PM
1 hour ago 1,013 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5544342
Call it off: today's postponement means Ireland will not travel to Tbilisi until June 2022.
Image: Patrick Smets/INPHO
Call it off: today's postponement means Ireland will not travel to Tbilisi until June 2022.
Call it off: today's postponement means Ireland will not travel to Tbilisi until June 2022.
Image: Patrick Smets/INPHO

IRELAND’S OPENING QUALIFIER for the 2023 Women’s World Cup has been postponed.

Vera Pauw’s side were due to travel to Tbilisi next week to take on Georgia on Friday 17 September.

Following a request from the FAI, the game has been rescheduled and will now be played during the international window in June 2022.

Georgia is currently on the UK government’s Covid-19 red list, which meant that any of Ireland’s UK-based players would have been expected to observe mandatory quarantine on their return from Tbilisi.

The FAI submitted a request for postponement to Uefa and to the Georgian Football Federation, which was granted.

Pauw’s side will now begin their qualification campaign at home to Group A’s top seeds Sweden, who visit Dublin on 21 October.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Ireland take on Australia in a friendly at Tallaght Stadium on 21 September.

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie