Thursday 13 June, 2019
High-flying Murphy Crowe captains Ireland as Tokyo 2020 comes into focus

Head coach Stan McDowell has named his squad for this weekend’s Biarritz 7s tournament.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 10:48 AM
https://the42.ie/4680846

IRELAND’S PREPARATIONS FOR next month’s Olympic qualifying tournament will step up a gear this weekend when Stan McDowell’s side compete at the final leg of 2018/19 Women’s Sevens Series in Biarritz.

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, who is the top try-scorer on this year’s circuit with 31, will again captain Ireland as they face into pool games against Australia, Canada and Spain.

Ireland’s Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe runs in for a try Murphy Crowe has been in sensational form. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

The 12-player squad also includes the fit-again Stacey Flood after she missed the last three World Series tournaments through injury.

Ireland are currently eighth in the rankings and will be looking to build on their recent performances in Japan and Canada at the Parc des Sports Aguiléra this weekend, starting with their campaign opener against the Aussies on Saturday at 11.52am.

McDowell’s side will then face Canada and Spain in further Pool B outings, with all of Ireland’s to be streamed on World Rugby’s YouTube channel.

The Biarritz tournament will serve as an important part of Ireland’s build-up to the Rugby Europe Olympic Repechage in Kazan, where the winners will secure a place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“As we reach the final leg of the World Series, we can reflect on four players making their Series debuts this season as well as other players in the programme getting more game time and gaining great experience,” McDowell said.

“With the Olympic repechage in just over a month, Biarritz is another great opportunity for the players to go up against the best in the world and put their best foot forward ahead of the up-and-coming challenges that we’ll encounter at the tournament in Kazan.”

Ireland sevens squad: 

  • Kathy Baker (Blackrock College/Leinster)
  • Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster)
  • Megan Burns (Tullamore/Leinster)
  • Aoife Doyle (Shannon/Railway Union/Munster)
  • Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)
  • Louise Galvin (UL Bohemian/Munster)
  • Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)
  • Brittany Hogan (Railway Union/Ulster)
  • Emily Lane (Mallow/Munster)
  • Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)(captain)
  • Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere/Munster)
  • Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster).

Ireland fixtures:

Saturday 15 June:

  • Ireland v Australia — 12:52pm (local time)/11:52am (Irish time)
  • Ireland v Canada — 3.14pm (local time)/2.14pm (Irish time)
  • Ireland v Spain — 5.58pm (local time)/4.58pm (Irish time)

Sunday 16 June:

  • Play-offs (TBC)

