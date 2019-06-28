Mulhall returns to captain experienced Ireland Women's side for 7s Grand Prix

Mulhall takes a hit from Russia's Daria Shestakova at last year's World Cup in San Francisco.

IRELAND WOMEN ARE next onto the Olympic qualification path as they head for the first leg of the Rugby Europe Grand Prix in Marcoussis.

The tournament doubles as the seeding round for the European Olympic Qualifier which will take place in Kazan on 13-14 July.

Captain Lucy Mulhall returns to lead an experienced group hoping to lay down a marker against the three European teams who finished above them in the World Series campaign.

After a 12-woman squad went to the Biarritz 7s a fortnight ago, Mulhall is joined by ex-Buccaneer Anna McGann. Aoife Doyle makes way to leave the squad 13-strong.

Ireland will begin their weekend against World Series rivals Spain (kick-off 12.14 Irish time, live broadcast available here), who trailed Anthony Eddy’s side by five points at the end of the season.

While Ireland complete the pool against Italy (3pm) and Scotland (5.44), top-ranked European side France will take on a pool of Belgium, Wales and the Netherlands.

England must tackle Russia, Ukraine and Poland before the knockout rounds come down for decision on Sunday.

The top four from the Sevens World Series – New Zealand, USA, Canada and Australia – have already secured automatic qualification for Tokyo 2020. The stacked European Qualifier in Kazan represents the second of three chances for Ireland to reach the Olympics.

Should they fail to win on 14 July, attention will then turn to the final places available through a global repechage to be played next year.

Ireland Women’s 7s squad for Marcoussis, first leg of Rugby Europe Grand Prix

Kathy Baker (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster)

Megan Burns (Tullamore/Leinster)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)

Louise Galvin (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)

Brittany Hogan (Railway Union/Ulster)

Emily Lane (Mallow/Munster)

Anna McGann (UCD & Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum) Captain

Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)

Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere/Munster)

Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)