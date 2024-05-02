Ireland confirm special Test match with Australia in Belfast

IRELAND HAVE CONFIRMED a special Test match with Australia as part of Irish Rugby’s 150th Anniversary celebrations.

Scott Bemand’s side will face the Wallaroos at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast on 14 September, a fixture that will also serve as welcome preparation ahead of the second edition of the WXV which is taking place in Canada in the autumn.

Ireland will take part in the top tier of the competition after their third place finish in the recent Women’s Six Nations.

Australia are currently fifth in the world and Bemand said: “We are really pleased to add this Test match into our fixture list at the start of next season, providing the squad with a valuable preparation window ahead of our WXV campaign in September and October.

“Australia will be coming off the Pacific Four competition, which kicks off this month. It’s a great chance for us to play an opponent with a different game style.

“The added backdrop of this match kicking off Irish Rugby’s 150th Anniversary celebrations will make it an occasion to remember and we look forward to getting back up to Belfast where we have received incredible support during the Six Nations.”