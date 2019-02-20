This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 20 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

7s, 15s and Chemical Engineering - Enniskillen's Boles balancing the books

The 20-year-old back row made her debut in the Six Nations two weekends ago.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 20 Feb 2019, 7:00 AM
42 minutes ago 420 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4502351

CLAIRE BOLES IS on a 7s development contract with the IRFU, is currently part of the Ireland Women’s 15s squad for the Six Nations, and is in her third year of a degree in Chemical Engineering in UCD.

Things are busy for the 20-year-old, who made her 15s debut for Ireland against Scotland two weekends ago, as she goes about “balancing life with a bit of everything.”

Sporty from the start, Boles has always been performing a balancing act, playing netball, hockey and soccer as she grew up before rugby grabbed her attention when they played a bit of tag in her school, Enniskillen Colligate Grammar.

Claire Boles Boles is hoping for her second cap this weekend against Italy. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

From there, one of the coaches from Enniskillen RFC visited the school and convinced Boles to join the local club’s U16s team. Initially playing in the back row alongside her twin sister, Boles hasn’t looked back since.

She played for the Ireland U18 Girls 7s team in 2016, advancing on to make her senior debut a year later in a tournament in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

The IRFU helped place Boles and her fellow 7s internationals Katie Heffernan and Stacey Flood at Bond Unversity on Australia’s Gold Coast for several months in 2017, where they played in the Women’s Uni Sevens Series alongside the likes of Charlotte Caslick.

“It was a very good experience,” says Boles, who now plays club rugby with Railway Union. “The different Australian players were spread out in the different universities, so we got really good experience. It was high-quality rugby.

“[Australian players] would be coming more from touch rugby. Everyone comes from different backgrounds, so they all know different styles.”

Boles moved was brought onto a 7s development contract this season but, as the IRFU have pointed out several times, the women’s rugby programme involves both 7s and 15s, meaning the flanker has also been involved around this Six Nations campaign.

“The 15s have camps at the weekends and then I’ll be doing 7s during the week,” says Boles, who scored the Women’s AIL try of the month in December. “It’s just a bit of load management, how much you do.

“They’re totally different games, you just can’t flick a switch. But a lot of the basic skills, in defence and attack, are transferrable.

“7s is more high-speed fitness and 15s is a lot of endurance. You’re running for a long period of time. It’s still good to have your baseline fitness there.”

Claire Boles Boles was first capped in 7s. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Boles’ 15s debut arrived off the bench against Scotland two weekends ago and she “really enjoyed it” as Adam Griggs’ side secured a win that helped them bounce back from their opening-round defeat to England.

They now hope to carry that momentum into Saturday’s clash with Italy in Parma.

“It was definitely an important game for us,” says Boles of beating Scotland. “It was kind of like win or nothing, if you know what I mean?

“We had to bounce back, but it was a tough one to come back from [the England defeat]. The girls dug deep, definitely, and put in a good performance against Scotland.

“In the camp, there’s good vibes and we can’t wait to play Italy.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Iain Henderson avoids ban having been cited for incident against Ospreys
    Iain Henderson avoids ban having been cited for incident against Ospreys
    Farrell included in Ireland squad for Italy trip but no Ringrose, Ruddock or Addison
    Concussion rules Italy captain Sergio Parisse out of Ireland clash
    FOOTBALL
    Juventus star will miss Atletico clash to undergo heart treatment
    Juventus star will miss Atletico clash to undergo heart treatment
    Manchester City dealt double injury blow ahead of Schalke tie
    'Messi is the only genius in world football', says ex-Real Madrid boss Capello
    IRELAND
    Marmion misses out on Ireland's Italy trip but set for 150th Connacht game
    Marmion misses out on Ireland's Italy trip but set for 150th Connacht game
    'Roy demands high standards. You need to be mentally strong with him': Andy Reid defends Keane amid criticism
    'I read an article a while ago that I had retired from international football - I nearly lost the plot!'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'The tie is not over' - Jurgen Klopp backs Liverpool to recover after below-par display
    'The tie is not over' - Jurgen Klopp backs Liverpool to recover after below-par display
    Just 3 points separate 4 teams at the top of the Championship after tonight's late drama
    Player ratings: How Liverpool fared against Bayern Munich
    BOXING
    'Where's your mum? I pay her rent now': Joshua and Miller get feisty at New York presser
    'Where's your mum? I pay her rent now': Joshua and Miller get feisty at New York presser
    'I never hid!' - Rose Volante ready to halt Katie Taylor's march in unification clash
    Billy Joe Saunders moves up in weight to fight for vacant WBO super-middleweight title

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie