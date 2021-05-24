Ireland fall to Scotland by 11 runs in first game of series

DESPITE AN EXCELLENT bowling and fielding performance by Ireland Women, the home side went down by 11 runs today at Stormont in the first T20 International of the series.

After Scotland won the toss and chose to bat first, Ireland went into the match with two debutants – Amy Hunter and Ava Canning. And it was Canning who made the initial breakthrough with an in-swinger that deceived Becky Glen and bowled the Scottish opener in the second over.

Sarah Bryce (14) slashed two balls to the boundary but was caught short of her crease by a direct hit from Celeste Raack attempting a quick single. Kathryn Bryce followed her sister back to the pavilion for 12 shortly afterwards – and Scotland found themselves at 35-3 in the 9th over.

Katie McGill’s 20 from 22 balls was industrious, but the home side took their chances and looked hungry in the field which added to the building pressure.

When captain Laura Delany claimed two wickets in three balls in the 16th over, the Scots were 70-6 and in danger of being dismissed within their 20 overs. A wicket to Orla Prendergast off the last ball of her fourth over, and wickets from consecutive balls at the start of Raack’s next over gave Ireland a team hat-trick, and Scotland finished on 87-9.

Needing a positive start, the Irish run chase started poorly, losing Gaby Lewis and Rebecca Stokell – both for 4. Delany and Shauna Kavanagh attempted to stabilise the innings then build some momentum in the home side’s innings. However, after a 21-run stand both Delany (8) and Kavanagh (12) were out stumped. The Scottish tails were up, and when Kathryn Bryce took a diving one-handed catch to dismiss Lara Maritz, it felt as though the Irish run chase was foundering.

Leah Paul and Celeste Raack put on a 26-run stand at the end, but the last two wickets fell from the final two balls and Ireland were all out for 76 with one ball to spare.

Katie McGill was awarded Player of the Match for her 20 and 3-18.

The two sides will return to the same venue at 1pm tomorrow.

MATCH SUMMARY

Ireland Women v Scotland Women, 1st Match, Belfast, 24 May 2021

Scotland 87-9 (20 overs; K McGill 20; C Raack 3-15, L Delany 2-13)

Ireland 76 (19.5 overs; L Paul 18; K McGill 3-18)