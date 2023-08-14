Arlene Kelly leads the way as Ireland Women defeat the Netherlands

A FIVE-WICKET haul by Arlene Kelly propelled Ireland Women to a comprehensive 10-wicket victory over The Netherlands in the first of their three-match T20 International series in Amstelveen.

Kelly finished with career-best international figures of 5-12, and also took a catch in a player of the match performance, while Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis scored an unbeaten 96-run opening partnership to seal the win.

Hunter was left just short of her maiden T20I half-century - on 49* off 42 balls – while Lewis finished unbeaten on 43*, from 37 balls, as Ireland comfortably reached their target of 93.

After winning the toss Ireland captain Laura Delany sent the Netherlands in to bat on what looked like a pretty decent batting track. That decision ultimately paid off as the Netherlands found themselves two wickets down in successive overs.

Orla Prendergast took the wicket of Heather Siegers with a catch by Kelly, while Ava Canning removed Iris Zwilling thanks to a Lewis catch down low at short cover.

In the fourth over Georgina Dempsey’s second delivery was over pitched and was duly hit for four by Rijke. However, she bounced back in style, nipping one back into Babette de Leede and smashing her off stump. She followed up a couple of balls later with a slower to Frédérique Overdijk all as Ireland had Netherlands in trouble on 18-4 after just five overs.

Ireland introduced spin in the eighth over, but set batter Robine Rijke knocked Cara Murray for a couple of quick boundaries.

However, Rijke’s fine innings came to an end on 38 with the first ball of the 12th over, when she scooped one to Prendergast just outside the ring off the bowling of Kelly. She went on take a double-wicket maiden by removing Eva Lynch for a duck as the Netherlands were reeling at 57-6.

Ireland’s fielding was much improved, with chances taken and excellent chasing down to limit runs. That was particularly evident by Louise Little’s tremendous fielding out on the boundary, where she chased down numerous balls, turning what looked like boundaries into twos and threes.

The wickets kept falling as Kelly’s line and length caused their batters all sorts of problems. And after Hannah Landheer departed for one, Kelly delivered a peach of a delivery when pitching the ball leg side, it turned back inside and clipped the back of the pad of debutant Carlijn Van Koolwijk and into the stumps.

Kelly got her five-wicket-haul when Dekeling was caught by Sargent, as she finished with career-best International bowling figures of 5-12.

The Netherlands did manage to bat out their innings as they finished on 92-9 after a last-wicket partnership of 23 between Phebe Molkenboer and Caroline de Lange.

In the chase Ireland began aggressively and got off to a dream start, as Hunter and Lewis found the boundary rope at will. After two overs Ireland were 18-0, with Hunter hitting a slog-sweep to deep mid-wicket for six.

If the Netherlands were to win the game fielding needed to be sharp, but errors started creeping into their game. Lewis brought up the 50-partnership after 7.2 overs with a four straight down the ground.

Hunter went on to post her highest T20I score with yet another six to deep mid-wicket as she moved onto 49. But after two failed efforts to get the single she so desperately required; Lewis going on to score the winning runs with a boundary.

The sides have a day off tomorrow, but will meet again at the same venue on Wednesday at 1pm.

Netherlands v Ireland, 1st T20 international

Netherlands 92-9 (20 overs; R Rijke 38, P Molkenboer 23; A Kelly 5-12)

Ireland 96-0 (13.1 overs; A Hunter 49*, G Lewis 43*; P Molkenboer 0-9)

Ireland won by 10 wickets.

