Second-half goal from Arsenal's Louise Quinn gives Ireland victory in Marbella

The Republic of Ireland team pictured before today's game against Wales. Source: FAI

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland women’s team have emerged victorious from the second part of their double header of friendlies against Wales in Marbella.

After playing out a goalless draw with the Welsh last Thursday, Colin Bell’s side got the better of this afternoon’s meeting in southern Spain.

Louise Quinn scored the only goal of the game just after the hour mark. The Arsenal defender rose high to head home Tyler Toland’s free-kick from wide on the right.

🎥 | Great header @louise_quinn4! 🙌



Tyler Toland's fantastic free-kick finds the @ArsenalWFC defender and she powers the ball home, no chance for the keeper! 👏



Into the final stages of the game now, come on #IRLWNT🇮🇪! (0-1) pic.twitter.com/Pr9I4waZZb — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 5, 2019

Quinn’s 10th international goal was enough for Ireland, as they closed out the victory by keeping back-to-back clean sheets.

Ireland will return to action with a friendly against Italy on 9 April, before beginning their 2021 European Championship qualifying campaign on 3 September at home to Montenegro.

IRELAND: Marie Hourihan, Heather Payne, Harriet Scott, Louise Quinn, Niamh Fahey, Tyler Toland, Leanne Kiernan (Amber Barrett, 80), Denise O’Sullivan, Katie McCabe (captain), Claire O’Riordan, Megan Connolly.

WALES: Laura O’Sullivan, Gemma Evans, Cori Williams, Sophie Ingle (captain), Hayley Ladd, Rhiannon Roberts, Angharad James, Jess Fishlock, Natasha Harding, Kylie Nolan, Kayleigh Green.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: