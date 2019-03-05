This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Second-half goal from Arsenal's Louise Quinn gives Ireland victory in Marbella

Colin Bell’s side picked up the win over Wales after the teams had played out a draw last Thursday.

By The42 Team Tuesday 5 Mar 2019, 2:37 PM
1 hour ago 726 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4524793

Screen Shot 2019-03-05 at 14.18.01 The Republic of Ireland team pictured before today's game against Wales. Source: FAI

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland women’s team have emerged victorious from the second part of their double header of friendlies against Wales in Marbella.

After playing out a goalless draw with the Welsh last Thursday, Colin Bell’s side got the better of this afternoon’s meeting in southern Spain.

Louise Quinn scored the only goal of the game just after the hour mark. The Arsenal defender rose high to head home Tyler Toland’s free-kick from wide on the right.

Quinn’s 10th international goal was enough for Ireland, as they closed out the victory by keeping back-to-back clean sheets.

Ireland will return to action with a friendly against Italy on 9 April, before beginning their 2021 European Championship qualifying campaign on 3 September at home to Montenegro.

IRELAND: Marie Hourihan, Heather Payne, Harriet Scott, Louise Quinn, Niamh Fahey, Tyler Toland, Leanne Kiernan (Amber Barrett, 80), Denise O’Sullivan, Katie McCabe (captain), Claire O’Riordan, Megan Connolly.

WALES: Laura O’Sullivan, Gemma Evans, Cori Williams, Sophie Ingle (captain), Hayley Ladd, Rhiannon Roberts, Angharad James, Jess Fishlock, Natasha Harding, Kylie Nolan, Kayleigh Green.

    'That's Johnny, we're a bit used to it. That's his way of communicating it'
