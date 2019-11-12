This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Heartache for Ireland as late equaliser ends winning start to 2021 qualifiers

It finished 1-1 in Athens as Greece struck for an injury-time goal.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 12 Nov 2019, 3:02 PM
Ireland will be disappointed not to have come away with a win.
Image: Greg Hellas/INPHO
Image: Greg Hellas/INPHO

Greece 1

Ireland 1

IRELAND’S WINNING START to the Euro 2021 qualifiers has come to an end after they conceded a late equaliser against Greece to ensure a share of the spoils.

Amber Barrett fired Ireland into the lead after just 12 minutes in the first half, but Vera Pauw’s side had to settle for a draw when Anastasia Spyridonidou struck for a late goal in the 93rd minute.

Ireland are still in second place in Group I, but they will be disappointed with that result having dominated for much of the clash in Athens.

More to follow…

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

