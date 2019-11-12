Heartache for Ireland as late equaliser ends winning start to 2021 qualifiers

Ireland will be disappointed not to have come away with a win.

Ireland will be disappointed not to have come away with a win.

Greece 1

Ireland 1

IRELAND’S WINNING START to the Euro 2021 qualifiers has come to an end after they conceded a late equaliser against Greece to ensure a share of the spoils.

Amber Barrett fired Ireland into the lead after just 12 minutes in the first half, but Vera Pauw’s side had to settle for a draw when Anastasia Spyridonidou struck for a late goal in the 93rd minute.

Ireland are still in second place in Group I, but they will be disappointed with that result having dominated for much of the clash in Athens.

More to follow…

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!