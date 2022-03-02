Ireland's most promising young players join new 'Women's National Talent Squad'

THE IRFU HAS launched a new programme to help develop the most talented young female players in the country for senior international rugby.
The ‘Women’s National Talent Squad’ [WNTS] met for the first time last month, with 13 players selected in the initial group.
The IRFU says its plan is to “identify, develop and support female players that have the potential to be selected for national squads and to accelerate their understanding of the demands of rugby at the elite level.”
Former Ireland player Katie Fitzhenry – who is now the IRFU’s ‘women’s performance pathway coach’ – and Ulster Women coach Neill Alcorn are leading the programme, with another camp set for 19/20 March.
Among the 13 players picked in the WNTS are the 18-year-old Leinster trio Aoife Dalton, Leah Tarpey, and Emma Tilly, who were also part of last month’s senior Ireland training camp under new head coach Greg McWilliams.
The IRFU says the WNTS programme will support the Ireland U18 women’s 15-a-side team, as well as the senior 15s and 7s squads.
It’s understood that there have been discussions at a union level about an U18 Women’s Six Nations taking place this Easter after two seasons in which fixtures were extremely difficult to arrange due to the pandemic. It remains to be seen if the U18 Six Nations goes ahead and whether Ireland are involved.
For now, the IRFU says the launch of the WNTS will help the union to provide young players with support and education in areas like strength and conditioning, performance nutrition, and video analysis.
“It was great to get the programme up and running and to give these young athletes their first taste of a high performance environment,” said the IRFU’s Fitzhenry.
“These players have been identified through a mixture of the U18 Inter-pros last year and from feedback from provincial and club coaches. Developing a strong talent ID network will be a big focus of the programme as it grows year on year catering for more young female talent.
“The aim of this programme is to advance players to a level where they can pull on a green jersey whether that is in 15s or Olympic 7s or be integrated into the senior women’s programmes.
“There is great alignment and support for the WNTS so it is an exciting time to be getting this programme up and running.”
IRFU Women’s National Talent Squad:
Sophie Barrett (age 18) – Enniskillen RFC/Ulster, Integrated College, Enniskillen
Molly Boote (17) – Connemara RFC/Connacht, Clifden Community School
Hannah Clarke (16) – Ougherard RFC/Connacht, St Pauls Secondary School
Aoife Dalton (18) – Tullamore RFC/Leinster, UCD
Alanna Fitzpatrick (17) – Portarlington RFC/Leinster, Colaiste Iosagain, Portarlington
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
Kate Flannery (18) – Fethard RFC/Munster, Rockwell College
Brianna Heylmann (18) – Tipperary Women’s Rugby/Munster, Waterpark College
Aisling McEnroe (17) – Virginia RFC/Ulster, Cavan Institute
Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (17) – Corinthians RFC/Connacht, Scoil Chumsitheach Chiarain
Dannah O’Brien (18) – Tullow RFC/Leinster, Tullow Community School
Eva Sterritt (17) – Greystones RFC/Leinster, Temple Carrig School, Greystones
Leah Tarpey (18) – Tullamore RFC/Leinster, Mountmellick CS
Emma Tilly (18) – MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster, Maynooth Post Primary.
COMMENTS