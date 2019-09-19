Ireland Women left with just one November Test after being 'let down badly'

Ireland took on the USA during last year's November window.

IRELAND’S DIRECTOR OF women’s rugby Anthony Eddy has lamented that the union were ‘let down badly’ as they fell one short of their two-Test target for November.

The IRFU’s integrated season plan, unveiled in July in order to mark out Ireland’s build-up towards next year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup qualifiers, promised two Test internationals for the 15-a-side team.

However, the union today announced that they will play just one Test, against Wales in the UCD Bowl on 10 November after training camps which will involve games against Scotland and France.

“This match,” Eddy said as he nodded at the wider women’s fixture list, “will provide the squad with some valuable match experience leading into a big year for Irish Women’s Rugby.

“Unfortunately, we were let down badly with a team withdrawing from a Test match on 17th November. However we are delighted to be playing Wales and working with the Scottish and French will provide good preparation for the squad.”

This November will mark the fourth year that Ireland Women will play an ‘autumn Test’ and head coach Adam Griggs hopes the training camps and the match against Wales will help his side return to form ahead of the 2020 Six Nations.

“We always have extremely competitive matches against (Wales) and both teams are always willing to play an attacking style of rugby which makes for an entertaining game.”

On top of the planned November Test the integrated season plan for the 15-a-side game here also the Energia AIL season and the inter-provincial Championship.

That competition will climax with its final this Saturday at Donnybrook’s Energia Park. Kick-off is 7pm and admission is free.

It will be broadcast live on Irish Rugby’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

Ireland Women Key Dates

26th -27th Oct. Training Camp and Game, Scotland

2nd – 3rd Nov. Training Camp and Game, France

10th Nov. Ireland Women v Wales Women, UCD Bowl, Dublin; Kick-off 1pm

2020 Six Nations fixtures

2nd Feb. Ireland Women v Scotland Women, Energia Park, Dublin; Kick-off 1pm

9th Feb. Ireland Women v Wales Women, Energia Park, Dublin; Kick-off 1pm

23rd Feb. England Women v Ireland Women, Castle Park, Doncaster; Kick-off 12.45pm

8th Mar. Ireland Women v Italy Women, Energia Park, Dublin; Kick-off 1pm

15th Mar. France Women v Ireland Women, Le Stadium, Lille; Kick-off 4.35pm

