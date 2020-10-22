BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ireland Women trio cleared to return to training after follow-up Covid test

Three players had been self-isolating after one returned an inconclusive result in Covid-19 screening.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 22 Oct 2020, 9:52 PM
Ireland host Italy in Donnybrook on Saturday evening.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

THREE IRELAND PLAYERS have been cleared to return to training and will rejoin the squad ahead of the final round of the Women’s Six Nations.

The trio had been required to self-isolate after one of them returned an inconclusive result in a Covid-19 screening test.

The player, along with two team-mates identified as close contacts, were subsequently omitted from Adam Griggs’ team to face Italy in Donnybrook on Saturday.

However, the IRFU confirmed on Thursday evening that the player in question has since tested negative in her most recent test.

“The player and her two close contacts in the squad are no longer required to self-isolate,” the IRFU tweeted.

“The players will return to the squad following the Italy game this weekend.”

Ireland play France in their final game of the championship on 1 November.

