Murphy Crowe hits form to help Ireland 7s battle into quarter-finals

A big win over Fiji to start the day made all the difference as France await in the quarter-finals.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 20 Apr 2019, 1:41 PM
1 hour ago 1,784 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4600673

IRELAND WOMEN BATTLED their way through to tomorrow’s quarter-final in the Kitakyushu leg of the World Series despite losing two of their three pool matches in Japan today.

Source: World Rugby/YouTube

The explosive Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe is again in red-hot form as her hat-trick in the opener helped Ireland to a 31-10 victory over Fiji.

The Tipperary woman’s performances are also making a mark on the stats sheets as she sits behind only New Zealand’s Charlotte Caslick in an ‘impact’ index comprising tackles, breaks, offloads and carries.

In a tough pool, Ireland felt the brunt of an England side bouncing back from defeat to the USA as they lost 31-0 to their neighbours, but a tight 12-15 loss to the Americans ensured Ireland’s points difference took them to the last eight despite finishing third in the pool.

Murphy Crowe got Ireland off to a great start against the USA, cutting in for her fourth  try of day before Emily Lane grounded a second to leave Ireland with a 12-5 lead. The powerful US side were not to be held out, however, and Kirsti Kirsh stormed away to narrow the gap and Alev Kelter struck late to seal top spot in Pool C for her side.

Ireland will face France in tomorrow morning’s quarter-final (kick-off 03.36 Irish time) after Les Blues shocked New Zealand to top Pool A.

Kitakyushu 7s quarter-finals

(Under way from 02.30 Irish time Saturday night / Sunday morning / broadcast on World Rugby’s YouTube channel)

Canada v Russia

USA v New Zealand

Australia v England

France v Ireland

Ireland squad

Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster)
Megan Burns (Tullamore/Leinster)
Aoife Doyle (Shannon/Railway Union/Munster)
Louise Galvin (UL Bohemians/Munster)
Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)
Brittany Hogan (Railway Union/Ulster)
Emily Lane (Mallow/Munster)
Anna McGann (UCD/Old Belvedere/Leinster)
Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum) (Captain)
Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)
Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere/Munster)
Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to preview the Champions Cup semi-finals and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

