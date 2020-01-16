This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 16 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two new faces as Ireland Women cut squad ahead of Six Nations training camp

Claire Keohane and Dorothy Wall will be involved in Wales this weekend.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 16 Jan 2020, 11:55 AM
1 hour ago 1,022 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4967811
Wall (pictured) and Keohane are the uncapped players in the Ireland 26.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Wall (pictured) and Keohane are the uncapped players in the Ireland 26.
Wall (pictured) and Keohane are the uncapped players in the Ireland 26.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

UNCAPPED RAILWAY UNION duo Claire Keohane and Dorothy Wall have been included in Ireland Women’s reduced training squad ahead of the Six Nations kick-off.

Head coach Adam Griggs has cut his panel to 26 for this weekend’s training camp in Cardiff and uncapped game against Wales Women.

Keohane and Wall were among five new faces in the initial 38-strong squad which has been training together in preparation for the tournament opener against Scotland on Sunday 2 February.

“We have had two quality camps in January and the attitude and application from the players has been excellent,” Griggs explained.

“We have had to make some tough decisions reducing the squad to 26 for this weekend, but these are the sort of headaches that we, as a coaching group, want.

“This warm up fixture against Wales will provide the platform for us to fine-tune our game and test ourselves in areas we have been working on under match intensity heading into the Six Nations which is always of great value to the coaching group and players.

“We’ve a good mix of youth and experience with this selection and they will get the first opportunity of 2020 to represent our group and have the chance to stake their claim for the jersey before we start the tournament in Energia Park.”

Ireland Women’s Squad for Wales Training Camp

Backs:

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster)
Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)
Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/ IQ Rugby)
Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster)
Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster)*
Ellen Murphy (Gloucester-Hartpury/ IQ Rugby)
Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Forwards:

Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)
Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
Laura Feeley (Galwegians/ Connacht)
Nichola Fryday (Old Belvedere/ Connacht)
Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)
Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)
Edel McMahon (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)
Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)
Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock/ Leinster)
Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Dorothy Wall (Railway Union/ Munster)*

*Uncapped at this Level 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie