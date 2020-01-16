Two new faces as Ireland Women cut squad ahead of Six Nations training camp

Wall (pictured) and Keohane are the uncapped players in the Ireland 26.

UNCAPPED RAILWAY UNION duo Claire Keohane and Dorothy Wall have been included in Ireland Women’s reduced training squad ahead of the Six Nations kick-off.

Head coach Adam Griggs has cut his panel to 26 for this weekend’s training camp in Cardiff and uncapped game against Wales Women.

Keohane and Wall were among five new faces in the initial 38-strong squad which has been training together in preparation for the tournament opener against Scotland on Sunday 2 February.

“We have had two quality camps in January and the attitude and application from the players has been excellent,” Griggs explained.

“We have had to make some tough decisions reducing the squad to 26 for this weekend, but these are the sort of headaches that we, as a coaching group, want.

“This warm up fixture against Wales will provide the platform for us to fine-tune our game and test ourselves in areas we have been working on under match intensity heading into the Six Nations which is always of great value to the coaching group and players.

“We’ve a good mix of youth and experience with this selection and they will get the first opportunity of 2020 to represent our group and have the chance to stake their claim for the jersey before we start the tournament in Energia Park.”

Ireland Women’s Squad for Wales Training Camp

Backs:

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)

Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/ IQ Rugby)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster)

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster)*

Ellen Murphy (Gloucester-Hartpury/ IQ Rugby)

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Forwards:

Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)

Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Laura Feeley (Galwegians/ Connacht)

Nichola Fryday (Old Belvedere/ Connacht)

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)

Edel McMahon (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)

Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)

Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Dorothy Wall (Railway Union/ Munster)*

*Uncapped at this Level

