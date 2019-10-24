This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
New forwards, defence coach on board as Ireland Women head for training camp with Doyle's Scotland

Adam Griggs has eight uncapped players hoping to make an impression ahead of a November Test against Wales.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 24 Oct 2019, 5:57 PM
File photo: Flanker Anna Caplice in action against England this year.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

HEAD COACH ADAM Griggs has named eight uncapped players in the Ireland Women squad bound for a training camp in Edinburgh this weekend.

The camp and in-house game against Scotland – coached by ex-Ireland boss Philip Doyle – is the first of two scheduled for Griggs’ side ahead of their sole November Test match against Wales in UCD on 10 November.

Backing up a 26-strong squad are new coaches in the form of IQ Rugby man Steven McGuinness (forwards) and Leinster EPDO Kieran Hallett (defence). They join Griggs’ backroom team in place of Mike Ross and Jeff Carter.

“Each player included in the squad has been selected on their form through the Inter-pro series and the Tyrells Premiership,” said Griggs.

“As well as having a larger squad to travel and play, this will give the coaching group a chance to look at different combinations and give the players a great opportunity to test themselves at an international level and see how they handle the step up in pace and intensity.”

Selecting on inter-pro form has led to call-ups for five uncapped players from champions Leinster as well as Tullamore’s Shannon Tuohey, Fethard’s Dorothy Wall and US-based Mary Healy.

Ireland Women’s Squad for training camp with Scotland

Judy Bobbett (Blackrock College/ Leinster)*
Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Anna Caplice (Harlequins/IQ)
Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College/ Leinster)
Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians/Munster)
Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony (Old Belvedere/Leinster)*
Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)
Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/ IQ)
Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
Laura Feely (Galweigians/ Connacht)
Nichola Fryday (Old Belvedere/ Connacht)
Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Mary Healy (Lindenwood College/IQ)*
Edel McMahon (Wasps/Connacht)
Grace Miller (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)*
Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ)
Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/Leinster)
Ellen Murphy (Gloucester/ IQ)
Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/ Leinster)*
Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/ Leinster)*
Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/ Connacht)
Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Juliet Short (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Shannon Touhey (Tullamore/ Connacht)*
Dorothy Wall (Fethard/ Munster)*

*Denotes uncapped player at this level

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

