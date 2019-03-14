This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 14 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

17-year-old Parsons set for first Six Nations start for Griggs' Ireland

Lindsay Peat is also back in to start for Sunday’s clash against Wales.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 2:04 PM
1 hour ago 1,071 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4541929

IRELAND HEAD COACH Adam Griggs has made two changes to his side for the final Women’s Six Nations game against Wales, with 17-year-old Beibhinn Parsons handed her first championship start.

Parsons, who was recently away with the Ireland sevens team, made her debut against USA last November and is named to start on the wing for Sunday’s trip to the Cardiff Arms Park [KO 1.30pm, RTÉ 2].

Beibhinn Parsons after the game Parsons is in to start for Ireland. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

In the other alteration from last week, 38-year-old Lindsay Peat is back into the starting XV after coming off the bench against Italy and France, replacing Laura Feeley at loosehead.

Ireland are bidding to bounce back from two disappointing defeats in rounds three and four, and avoid a fifth-place championship finish, which would be their worst in 13 years. 

“This is the last Test match of the international season for our players and we are determined to finish on a high,” Griggs said.

“Everyone is disappointed with the result against France, we want to make sure we take control of our performance this weekend and finish on a positive note moving forward.

“While we feel our results don’t reflect the team’s progress and performance over the past few weeks, we have been honest with ourselves and know we have to get better at playing at this level.

“The ladies have committed 100% to the last six months and have made a lot of positive strides forward, we now need to combine some of those exciting moments we’ve had with our continuous work ons to get that complete performance.”

Ireland women:

15. Lauren Delany 
14. Eimear Considine 
13. Enya Breen
12. Sene Naoupu 
11. Beibhinn Parsons
10. Nicole Fowley 
9. Kathryn Dane

1. Lindsay Peat
2. Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird
3. Fiona Reidy
4. Aoife McDermott
5. Nichola Fryday 
6. Ciara Griffin (captain)
7. Claire Molloy 
8. Claire McLaughlin.

Replacements:

16. Emma Hooban
17. Linda Djougang
18. Laura Feely
19. Edel McMahon
20. Anna Caplice
21. Nicole Cronin 
22. Ellen Murphy
23. Laura Sheehan.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Beirne's big chance, O'Brien's recall and Kearney's calm at 15
    Beirne's big chance, O'Brien's recall and Kearney's calm at 15
    Beirne and O'Brien in harness as Ireland bid to halt Welsh title bid
    Maitland named at fullback in Scotland team to face England
    CHELTENHAM
    Brilliant start to the day for Geraghty and JP with double at Cheltenham
    Brilliant start to the day for Geraghty and JP with double at Cheltenham
    LIVE: Cheltenham Festival, Day 3
    4 things to look out for on Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Southgate rules out England exit before Euro 2020
    Southgate rules out England exit before Euro 2020
    Real Madrid secure deal for €50million Brazilian international from Porto
    Lewandowski blames Bayern manager's 'defensive' tactics for Liverpool defeat
    IRELAND
    Wales 'look a bit tired' and Ireland 'peaking at the right time' - Eddie Jones
    Wales 'look a bit tired' and Ireland 'peaking at the right time' - Eddie Jones
    Major boost for Wales with Williams fit for Grand Slam shot against Ireland
    Connacht lock Dillane happy to be firmly back in Ireland's plans
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I fully believe Liverpool can go all the way in this competition'
    'I fully believe Liverpool can go all the way in this competition'
    Man United could face Champions League fixture reversal, say Uefa
    Power ranking the 8 remaining Champions League teams

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie