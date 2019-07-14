This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland Women's 7s Olympic dream ends after defeat to England

They were beaten 17-7 on Sunday morning.

By Cian Roche Sunday 14 Jul 2019, 11:40 AM
37 minutes ago 901 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4723880

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S 7s side’s Olympic dream came to a end this morning after a 17-7 defeat to England.

RUGBY SYDNEY 7S Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (file pic). Source: AAP/PA Images

Competing at the Kazan 7s this weekend, a place at Tokyo 2020 was on offer to the tournament winners, while the second and third placed teams would go on to next year’s World Repechage where two additional Olympic spots would be up for grabs.

Defeat in this morning’s quarter-final ended their hopes of competing at next summer’s showpiece.

Despite pool stage victories over Romania and the Czech Republic, defeat to Spain halted their progress and handed them the tougher draw this morning – England progressing as Pool B winners, while Ireland joining them as pool runners-up.

Stan McDowell’s side led 7-5 at the break, but couldn’t hold on as England ran in two unanswered tries in the second half.

Among Ireland’s stars this weekend were Lucy Mulhall, Louise Galvin and the free-scoring Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe.

