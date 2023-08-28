Carusa scores first NWSL goal on busy weekend for Ireland internationals

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Kyra Carusa scored her first NWSL goal over the weekend.

The US-born striker was San Diego Wave’s hometown hero as she bagged the winner in a 2-1 away win over Orlando Pride.

Having earned a move to America’s top league after her World Cup exploits, Carusa was sprung from the bench for her second appearance and headed home in the 75th minute.

“If anything, it means a dub on the road and that’s the biggest thing,” she said in a colourful post-match interview.

“At this point in time, every game is a final for us and picking up three points everywhere we go every weekend is the most important thing. That’s all I was thinking about when that ball hit the back of the net.”

San Diego's own Kyra Carusa heads home her first-ever goal for the Wave! 🌊 pic.twitter.com/zQw42QQNQ0 — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) August 26, 2023

Carusa and the San Diego Wave team wore “Contigo Jenni” on their wristbands as women’s footballers worldwide showed their solidarity and support towards Spain striker Hermoso.

Elsewhere in the NWSL, Denise O’Sullivan captained North Carolina Courage to a 1-1 draw with Chicago Red Star as they overcame a first-half red card; Sinéad Farrelly featured off the bench as Gotham and Racing Louisville played out a scoreless draw; and Marissa Sheva was an unused substitute in Washington Spirit’s 1-1 draw with Portland Thorns.

The FA Women’s Championship got underway across the water, with no shortage of Irish involvement throughout. Five Girls In Green made their competitive club debuts, while there were plenty of draws in the English second-tier too.

Saoirse Noonan popped up with a superb assist as Durham drew 1-1 at Watford. Naoisha McAloon started in goal, while Eleanor Ryan Doyle replaced Noonan in the second half.

What a start for @DurhamWFC!@Mollielambert98 slots it home as cool as you like 🧊#BarclaysWC pic.twitter.com/J8u5g6Hz3N — Barclays Women’s Championship (@BarclaysWC) August 27, 2023

Grace Moloney and Ruesha Littlejohn both featured for their new club, London City Lionesses, in a 0-0 draw with Sunderland, while Niamh Farrelly was an unused substitute, and Hayley Nolan played the full game as Crystal Palace rescued a late 1-1 draw with Reading.

And there was disappointment for Sophie Whitehouse, Jamie Finn, Lily Agg, Lucy Quinn and Louise Quinn. Whitehouse was between the posts as Southampton beat her Lewes side 4-1, while Lucy Quinn, Finn and Agg all started and Louise Quinn came off the bench as Birmingham City fell to a 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers. Tyler Toland played the full game for her new Blackburn side.

And on home soil, Cork City, Peamount United, DLR Waves, Shamrock Rovers, Athlone Town, Sligo Rovers and Bohemians all advanced to the quarter-final of the FAI Cup.

Sligo Rovers duo Emma Doherty and Casey Howe scored five goals a-piece, while Abbie Larkin hit four for Shamrock Rovers.

The quarter-final draw takes place tomorrow morning.

FAI Cup results